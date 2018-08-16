4 Ways Roman Reigns could win the Universal Title at SummerSlam 2018

Roman Reigns is the favorite to win at SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2018 is just a few days away, and perhaps the most anticipated match on the card is Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Whether you would like to admit it or not, the situation of the Universal Championship is far more intriguing than any other match on the night, and that is likely due to the very ambiguous route WWE took when building up this match.

As fans are not sure whether they will see the Universal Championship stay an ocasional attraction on Brock Lesnar’s shoulder, will Braun Strowman cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase, or will Kevin Owens complete his goal of reclaiming the title he lost in a mere twenty-two seconds? Regardless of whatever theory fans think would come to fruition, the safe bet is that Roman Reigns will walk out the new Universal Champion.

As this has been a coronation that WWE has been building towards since 2015, now would be the best time to do so--especially given that the WWE Universe now wants to see Reigns topple Lesnar and reign supreme in the Universal Title scene.

Moreover, with rumors circulating that WWE has some shocking twist planned for this match, it could be a safe bet to say that whatever the swerve is, the end result would be Reigns walking out of Brooklyn the World Champion. Therefore, the question arises as to how many possible ways could a Roman Reigns victory go down in--

#5 Roman Reigns squashes Brock Lesnar

The best possible option for the booking of Reigns vs. Lesnar IV is possibly one of the most surprising and outlandish solutions which is to have Reigns squash Lesnar. And while some fans might disagree with that option, as it would just portray Reigns as the prototypical 'WWE superman' figure fans have come to hate him for, it still ranks as one of the best options as regards this match and for many reasons.

One of those reasons is the fact that both these men don’t have to go a good twenty minutes trying to put on a classic match that just isn't going to work out.

Therefore, to prevent this fourth match in their long-running series from becoming stale, a short explosive squash match would prevent a raucous crowd from turning on this match--as WWE wouldn't want the crowd to ruin the viewing experience of the pay-per-view with their unrelated chants and beach balls.

Moreover, Reigns beating Lesnar in such quick fashion could finally signal that the Universal Championship scene is about to pick up steam, as Reigns embracing his role as an unbeatable force would be the best route WWE could take his character.

Particularly considering how the sympathetic babyface option for Reigns is something WWE must now avoid.

