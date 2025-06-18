4 ways WWE could bring back Damage CTRL after their rumored split

Damage CTRL has spent around three years as one of WWE's top factions. In fact, there is little doubt that the stable was the biggest and most successful in the history of women's wrestling in the promotion.

Bayley was the founder of the group and over time, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka have all been part of the stable. Bayley had a very physical split from the group and Dakota Kai was unfortunately released, but fans still hoped to see Damage CTRL continue with the remaining members.

Unfortunately, that doesn't look like it's happening. According to reports, Damage CTRL is no more. This is despite the fact that Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane are all together on Monday Night RAW.

Still, this is professional wrestling and as the recent return of R-Truth proved, anything can happen. There are many ways Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment could still bring Damage CTRL back together and this article will explore a number of ways it could happen.

Below are four ways WWE could bring back Damage CTRL after their rumored split.

#4. Bayley could bring them back together in WWE

As noted, Bayley was the initial founder of the Damage CTRL faction. She formed the group back in 2022, but by 2024, she left the group under less than ideal circumstances. She and Damage CTRL had a massive falling out on WWE SmackDown.

Not only did things get violent, but Bayley went on to dethrone IYO SKY of the WWE Women's Championship. Since then, Bayley and members of the group have only crossed paths a few times and it was typically quite tense whenever the encounters took place.

Still, The Role Model could find a way to bring the group back together. She brought them together, to begin with, after all. If the trio of Joshi stars can accept Bayley back, the four of them could take over Monday Night RAW. The four women being on the same brand makes this reunion even easier to make happen.

#3. Asuka could use her veteran status to convince Kairi Sane and IYO SKY to reunite

Asuka is one of the greatest performers in WWE history. There is little doubt that she's a future Hall of Famer, as her incredible accolades tell the story. Multiple world title wins, an incredible undefeated streak, and she even won the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Those are just some of the accomplishments the veteran has achieved in her career. She has prestige and most importantly, Asuka has seniority in WWE. IYO SKY and Kairi Sane respect The Empress of Tomorrow very much.

The former world champion could use that respect, prestige, and seniority to force Damage CTRL back together. If Asuka wants the dangerous trio to reunite, IYO and Kairi will likely listen to the legend, even if they aren't initially quite on board with the idea.

#2. Kairi Sane could be outnumbered three-to-one by Judgment Day

One way that Damage CTRL could return in WWE is by the group being forced to align back together. More specifically, the stable could feel the need to reunite in order to take on a greater foe.

For example, perhaps Kairi Sane could be targeted by The Judgment Day. Liv Morgan, provided she's healthy enough to participate, Roxanne Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez could attempt to hurt The Pirate Princess.

This would force the return of Damage CTRL, as IYO SKY and Asuka both are unlikely to watch as Kairi suffers. Instead, the trio would reunite to defend Kairi and take out The Judgment Day's trio of talented female performers.

#1. IYO SKY could introduce Sol Ruca to the main roster to start a new era for the group

Dakota Kai was a key member of Damage CTRL. She has personality, she can wrestle, and she can talk. Truthfully, in many ways, she was the rock of the group. As a result, her release from WWE earlier this year remains one of the most baffling decisions of this current regime.

Still, if Damage CTRL were to reunite, somebody else would need to fill the Dakota Kai role. If WWE won't bring Kai back, IYO SKY could look for somebody else to put into this specific spot.

Perhaps the perfect person is Sol Ruca. Sol is a young star on NXT who has already captured the Speed Women's Championship and the Women's North American Championship. She is an incredible athlete and could be the perfect person to mix in with the three incredible Joshi performers.

