4 ways WWE can push Aiden English into better storylines

Should he move ahead of Rusev Day?

If you think Rusev Day is a successful gimmick, then you can't forget the name Aiden English, the voice behind the gimmick.

He made the gimmick extremely popular among fans, and it must be noted that his services were also used for Lana Day, but because Lana isn't a credible in-ring performer at the moment, the idea got shelved.

Aiden was a part of The Vaudevillians with Simon Gotch, but when Simon left WWE, Aiden was left fending for himself and his character.

After this, he was aligned with Rusev and the 'Rusev Day' gimmick came into existence. The gimmick took off, and so did Rusev and Aiden's careers. The WWE Universe is absolutely in love with the gimmick, and their rooting for Rusev helped him secure a WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules against AJ Styles.

While Rusev couldn't win the title from Styles, it is still unclear how WWE wants to book Aiden English. We all know that after a while every character becomes mundane, except perhaps The New Day.

So the big question is how would the WWE book Aiden going forward so his character remains fresh and appealing to fans?

Here are 4 ways to achieve that goal.

#4 Turn him heel

Heel Aiden is a good business idea

Aiden is over with the fans, and this would be a great way to make him get more fan attention. He can turn on Rusev at SummerSlam during the latter's match, and then go on to boast about how he was responsible for making the 'Rusev Day' gimmick more beautiful.

He would get his own segment on SmackDown Live, and because he is good on the mic, we know he will nail it beautifully.

A babyface Rusev and a heel Aiden would fight it out in the ring and it certainly would be a great business idea.

