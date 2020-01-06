4 ways WWE should build to the 2020 Royal Rumble matches

Hopefully, this year's Rumble matches are really good

Once again, the WWE product is becoming exciting as we enter the Royal Rumble season. While the title matches need no explanation, they must be built up effectively.

In recent years, WWE has been slightly lazy, just leaning on the immense value in the Royal Rumble name and not constantly reminding us about how exciting these matches are.

As a result, both Royal Rumble matches in 2019 felt a bit disjointed and inconsistent, despite having popular winners. The build to these showcases are extremely important, and hopefully, WWE does well in that respect this year.

There are things the company could do to make the most exciting match of the year feel even more exciting. Here are four ways WWE should build to this year's Royal Rumble match.

#4 Put NXT on equal footing as RAW and SmackDown

NXT's involvement heavily boosted Survivor Series

In recent years, NXT has had a small involvement in the Royal Rumble. Stars like Andrade, Adam Cole, Rhea Ripley, and Johnny Gargano among others made some decent first impressions in the multi-man melee. But now, it's time to take it one step further.

Triple H's project is now being viewed as WWE's third brand, particularly because of their impressive victory at Survivor Series. NXT's involvement in the November supershow boosted the excitement levels, and they could do so again for another 'Big Four' show.

The yellow brand should be given a substantial amount of spots in both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. This could prove to be a gateway to RAW and SmackDown for some, while another few could do with the added spotlight.

NXT should be treated as an equal to the main roster, so affording them a similar number of entrants to RAW and SmackDown would only boost the Rumble.

