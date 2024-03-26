4 ways WWE could utilize RAW star Liv Morgan for WrestleMania 40 

Liv Morgan is one of the most exciting female superstars in WWE today. She is also arguably one of the best female wrestlers in the Stamford-based company and even outside of it. Despite that, not everything is looking sunny for her at the moment.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is not currently booked to compete at WrestleMania 40. She spent a significant portion of 2023 being out of in-ring action due to an injury and made her return at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. While she came close to winning the bout, Liv ultimately failed to do so.

From there, Morgan also failed to win the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match despite coming so close. Now, she has no clear path toward WrestleMania 40, with the show being less than two weeks away, despite her best efforts.

While this is surely a big blow to Liv, all hope is not gone quite yet. There are still some paths for Morgan to appear at or even compete in a match at WrestleMania 40. This article will take a look at a handful of things she can do at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Below are four ways WWE could utilize RAW Superstar Liv Morgan for WrestleMania 40.

#4. WWE could have a Women's Battle Royal

A WrestleMania Battle Royal was a theme for WWE's biggest show for years. Sometimes, it would be part of the main show and other times, it would be at the kickoff, but it was a common occurrence. It later became Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

A Women's Battle Royal soon accompanied the big match. Naomi, for example, was once a success story of a WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. Over time, however, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was moved to WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania, and the women's bout was scrapped altogether.

However, that could change this year. It is not yet clear if there will be an Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but the Stamford-based company could possibly have it on Night One of the show and a Women's Battle Royal on the other night of WrestleMania 40. Liv could then participate in and potentially win that bout.

#3. She could take on Nia Jax

Liv Morgan made her in-ring return at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, but Nia Jax made her return to the Stamford-based company in 2023. She had previously been released, but Jax made her return in a big way by immediately targeting Rhea Ripley.

In the months since her return, Nia picked up big wins over the likes of Raquel Rodriguez and Becky Lynch. She even headlined the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, albeit in losing fashion. Regardless, The Irresistible Force has been a big star since returning, and many fans believe she is doing better work than she ever had before.

The two women have crossed paths a few times now, but nothing seems truly settled. Given that Nia is not booked for WrestleMania 40 yet either, the pair could go one-on-one at The Show of Shows. It will be a high-quality bout if their chemistry carries over from their previous time clashing on RAW.

#2. Morgan could be the host of WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 is set to be the biggest show of the year, but it may very well end up being the most-watched edition of WrestleMania in the Stamford-based company's history. There are more subscribers on Peacock than ever before and more buzz for the company than in decades.

As a result, everybody will want to be on the WrestleMania 40 card. Unfortunately, there are limited spots available, and many talented WWE performers will miss out. Liv Morgan could be one of those, at least as an in-ring performer, but she could potentially have a non-wrestling role at The Show of Shows.

Morgan could be the special guest host for WrestleMania 40. This would have her introduce the show to the audience and make any necessary decisions, such as approving an impromptu match of some kind. It is not a spotlight match, but it would be a great role.

#1. Liv Morgan could have an open challenge

The final hope for Liv Morgan to make it to WWE WrestleMania 40 could be doing the aforementioned impromptu match herself. In this case, Liv could go out to the ring and make an open challenge to anyone on the roster.

WWE Superstars who would be missing out on the show from RAW and SmackDown could potentially race to accept the challenge. Tiffany Stratton, for example, may miss The Show of Shows. Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, or even Raquel Rodriguez could possibly accept the open challenge.

Alternatively, someone new to Liv could accept. An NXT performer such as Roxanne Perez or Lyra Valkyria could surprise fans. Giulia could also make a surprise appearance, given the speculation that she could sign with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the future. A surprise bout would get Liv on The Show of Shows and in a big way.

