Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Worst Pay-Per-View Match Endings In 2018

Harsh Agrawal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.23K   //    17 Sep 2018, 19:29 IST

Braun St
Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

This year, a total of 10 pay-per-views, including the Greatest Royal Rumble, have already taken place in the span of 9 months. Some of these these events surpassed their expectations like Hell In A Cell, while some could not produce even two matches worth mentioning, like Backlash.

WWE mostly uses these events to conclude the feuds that have been building-up in Raw and Smackdown. That is why the story lines behind these matches need to make them feel more important.

WWE has booked many endings that do not make sense and ruin the match because all people will remember was how it ended.. Let's look at such match endings which should have been booked properly.

4. AJ Styles VS Shinsuke Nakamura - Backlash

Shi
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

The feud between AJ Styles and Nakamura was the one in which fans were genuinely invested in. The match between them at Wrestlemania 34 was advertised as a dream match and rightly so. Though it did live up to the expectations at Wrestlemania and in Saudi Arabia, it seems like fans would get what they wanted finally at Backlash in a no-disqualification match.

The feud also attracted more hype than before especially after Nakamura turned heel. But it still did not live up to the hype because of the ending. The match ended in a draw after both men gave low-blows to each other at the same time and because of that could not answer the referee's 10 count.

It is the worst way to end a match between the two as we did not get a clear winner and both were down at the end. Both are good wrestlers but because of that ending, the match became a forgettable one. It happened at Backlash, that is why it received more rage from fans because it is regarded as one of the worst pay-per-views ever.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Roman Reigns Braun Strowman Leisure Reading
Harsh Agrawal
ANALYST
Wrestling is scripted, not fake
Best And Worst of Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
Predicting how long each match will last at Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Full Match-Card Predictions &...
RELATED STORY
5 Best and 5 Worst Roman Reigns feuds
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Best-Ever Endings to Wrestlemania
RELATED STORY
Ranking and grading every match at Hell in a Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Unexpected Ways Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman at Hell...
RELATED STORY
5 Best and Worst Celebrity Appearances in WWE's History
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW - 2 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW - 10th September 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us