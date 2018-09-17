4 Worst Pay-Per-View Match Endings In 2018

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

This year, a total of 10 pay-per-views, including the Greatest Royal Rumble, have already taken place in the span of 9 months. Some of these these events surpassed their expectations like Hell In A Cell, while some could not produce even two matches worth mentioning, like Backlash.

WWE mostly uses these events to conclude the feuds that have been building-up in Raw and Smackdown. That is why the story lines behind these matches need to make them feel more important.

WWE has booked many endings that do not make sense and ruin the match because all people will remember was how it ended.. Let's look at such match endings which should have been booked properly.

4. AJ Styles VS Shinsuke Nakamura - Backlash

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

The feud between AJ Styles and Nakamura was the one in which fans were genuinely invested in. The match between them at Wrestlemania 34 was advertised as a dream match and rightly so. Though it did live up to the expectations at Wrestlemania and in Saudi Arabia, it seems like fans would get what they wanted finally at Backlash in a no-disqualification match.

The feud also attracted more hype than before especially after Nakamura turned heel. But it still did not live up to the hype because of the ending. The match ended in a draw after both men gave low-blows to each other at the same time and because of that could not answer the referee's 10 count.

It is the worst way to end a match between the two as we did not get a clear winner and both were down at the end. Both are good wrestlers but because of that ending, the match became a forgettable one. It happened at Backlash, that is why it received more rage from fans because it is regarded as one of the worst pay-per-views ever.

