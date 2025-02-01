4 worst possible endings for the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

Picking the right winner can really help or hurt a Royal Rumble Match. WWE chose Roman Reigns in 2015 and he was widely rejected by the fans in attendance. Daniel Bryan was red hot at the time but was casually cast aside.

Batista won the year before and was also rejected by fans. Most female winners have been accepted since their Rumbles have only been around since 2018. This will be the eighth such contest for the women of WWE.

Most of this year's favorites have already won the match. Other first-time winners could make sense but the timing isn't right. The next four finishes would be the worst possible outcomes for the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

#4. Nia Jax wins the 2025 Royal Rumble

Aside from last year's entrance as #19, whenever Nia Jax has entered a Royal Rumble, it's been in the 20s. She's been the second-to-last entrant twice and the final entrant once (2023).

Her longest tenure is 20:15. Since Jax is one of the best heels in WWE, fans will be highly anticipating her elimination. If she isn't eliminated but instead wins, it will be a massive disappointment.

Jax held the WWE Women's Title from SummerSlam to the beginning of January. She also lost to Rhea Ripley at Saturday Night's Main Event. Having The Annihilator stand tall after a mixed bag of results would be a step back for the New Era.

#3. Jade Cargill re-emerges and wins

Jade Cargill has been out of action since November. There hasn't been much development in the investigations behind her "attack," making it one of the worst in history.

Instead of selling the attack during her absence, Cargill keeps posting on social media. If she randomly emerges like she did last year and competes, it will be a strange moment.

She'd obviously target her attacker, but since she's been on social media, why hasn't she disclosed any information? The whole situation has been awkward.

Simply showing up and winning with little build would be a disservice to the angle and the full-time women who have competed weekly.

#2. Liv Morgan wins after the last two favorites eliminate each other

Before winning the Women's World Championship last summer, Liv Morgan played the bridesmaid several times. She was the runner-up in two Royal Rumbles and last year's Elimination Chamber contest.

Since she's played the runner-up so much, she could make it to the final four. If two rivals are fighting, like Bianca Belair and Cargill, or Bayley and IYO SKY, she could easily win the match by eliminating both rivals at the same time.

She played the cowardly heel who routinely had help to keep her title but is no longer the champion. Morgan lost the title on RAW on Netflix and shouldn't be thrust immediately back into a program for a singles title.

#1. Charlotte Flair wins after returning to the ring

It's no secret that Charlotte Flair will enter the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. She's one of the favorites - if not the favorite - to win the match after being out for over a year. WWE doesn't book her in anything other than title pursuits more often than not.

That handling has caused a portion of fans to tire of her always being inserted into championship pictures. Regardless, Triple H may want to feature her heavily on The Road to WrestleMania because of her absence last year.

Due to her name and standing, however, she can get her title shot at the Elimination Chamber. Winning the Royal Rumble should be a springboard for stars who haven't won the match or who are just entering their prime as main-event stars.

The Queen standing tall over everyone at the end of the match would be more of the same booking as under Vince McMahon. The roster is talented enough that even having Lynch and Flair as the final two isn't necessary.

