4 WrestleMania 40 matches teased on WWE SmackDown (March 22, 2024) - New title match, stable warfare, and more

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired last night on the FOX Network. There was a sold-out crowd and a lot of interesting matches and moments went down. Perhaps the biggest hook of the night was a face-to-face confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Beyond that, there was a lot of build for WrestleMania. This included two matches in the WrestleMania Tag Team Tournament where teams were hoping to qualify for the Six-Pack Ladder Match.

In addition to building towards the big event, the company seemingly teased several potential bouts. The modern product is interesting, as feuds and stories have multiple layers, which means it sometimes isn't clear if a match is being set up for the nearest event or a different show in the future.

Still, the company heavily teased a few bouts that may end up being added to the two-night extravaganza. This article will look at a handful of matches that may end up happening at The Show Of Shows.

Below are four WrestleMania 40 matches teased on WWE SmackDown.

#4. A bout with The Final Testament was likely teased for WWE WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

Karrion Kross has formed a new stable in WWE. The group is called The Final Testament and it features Paul Ellering, Scarlett, and Akam & Rezar of The Authors of Pain. Their goal has been to take down The Pride, the unofficial name for Bobby Lashley's stable.

Lashley's group is comprised of The Street Profits, himself, and B-Fab. During WWE SmackDown this week, The Pride took a big leap forward in the rivalry when The Street Profits beat The Authors of Pain. In a post-show interview, Kross was furious until Scarlett teased something both he and Lashley had in common.

There's a chance that this is the faction element. Come WrestleMania, Karrion Kross, and The Final Testament may end up fighting The Pride in a chaotic Six-Man Tag Team Match. Not only that, but it will likely be in some No Disqualification-style gimmick a match. The fact that the groups are at war and Kross is so furious hints at this happening.

#3. The Latino World Order vs. Legado del Fantasma & Dominik Mysterio was teased

Expand Tweet

Another pair of factions are at war on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Rey Mysterio's Latino World Order has been battling Santos Escobar's Legado del Fantasma. Rey is joined by Zelina Vega, Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Dragon Lee. Meanwhile, Escobar has Elektra Lopez, Angel, and Berto in Legado.

While Santos and Legado del Fantasma seem outnumbered, things took a turn on SmackDown. A mysterious masked man cost Rey Mysterio his match against Escobar, only for it to turn out to be Dominik Mysterio. While Dirty Dom remains a member of The Judgment Day, it is clear he is still tormenting his WWE Hall of Fame father.

Dominik's helping is a huge hint towards what to expect at WrestleMania. There's a chance a 12-Person Tag Team Match will be booked. Rey, Zelina, Joaquin, Cruz, Carlito, and Dragon Lee could fight Santos, Elektra, Angel, Berto, Dominik, and potentially JD McDonagh given his ties to Dirty Dom. With so many personalities involved, it would be chaotic.

#2. Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. The Kabuki Warriors was potentially teased

Expand Tweet

Damage CTRL is running WWE and Friday Night SmackDown. IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors all hold gold. Meanwhile, Dakota Kai returned to action and has been on fire. The stable is tormenting SmackDown specifically and SKY is set to battle Bayley at WrestleMania.

Following SmackDown this week, however, another match may be happening. Naomi and Bianca Belair have shown to be friends and while they disagree on trusting Bayley, they have each other's back. Unfortunately, that led to both being beaten down by the four-woman stable.

Naomi and Bianca could soon get their revenge, however. The EST and The Queen of Glow are seemingly going to battle The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania. At the very least, the match was heavily hinted at. There is an alternative direction, however, which involves the next entry.

#1. Jade Cargill's WrestleMania debut was seemingly teased

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill's future in WWE has finally been revealed. A storm is coming to Friday Night SmackDown, as Jade has signed a deal with Nick Aldis' brand and will officially debut as a member of the roster next week.

One of the last times fans saw Jade on SmackDown, she had a brief staredown with Damage CTRL. There's a strong chance that WWE will want her on the WrestleMania card and that seed could sprout into a match.

Instead of Jade fighting Dakota Kai in a singles match, which is possible, she could team up with Naomi and Bianca Belair. The three women can then fight Dakota, Kairi, and Asuka. Given the emphasis on not having the numbers to beat the group, this is a logical move they're seemingly hinting at.

Poll : Do you want to see Jade Cargill compete at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion