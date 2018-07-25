4 WrestleMania records you never knew existed

When it comes to hosting pay-per-views, World Wrestling Entertainment brings to you rivalries, matches, and streaks. They toss them at 100 miles an hour towards you, with gaudy designs to show their point. Their biggest PPV of the year, WrestleMania has quite remarkable streaks and records that go through its history.

For an insight, here are some WrestleMania trivia:

The first-ever WrestleMania was held in Madison Square Garden, New York City, so were the 10th and 20th editions. WrestleMania III in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac Michigan was the highest-attended indoor sports event in the world. In 2016, WrestleMania 32 surpassed WrestleMania III as the highest-attended professional wrestling event ever held in America, with 101,763 fans in attendance at AT&T Stadium. All editions of the event have been hosted in North American cities, with 32 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Moreover, WrestleMania has a few intriguing records that every die-hard WWE fan should know about. This list doesn't conta records like the longest winning streak (Undertaker's streak) because they are too popular to be unaware of for any fan. Keeping that in mind, let us plunge into some of the lesser-known WrestleMania records!

#5 Most consecutive matches

This ought to be nothing unexpected but Undertaker's name will show up a great deal on this list.

Undertaker has the record for most back-to-back WrestleMania matches, a streak presently sitting at 18. He has wrestled at every Mania since its 17th edition, and has had matches with superstars like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Bray Wyatt, CM Punk, Mark Henry, and Kane.

