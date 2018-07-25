Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 WrestleMania records you never knew existed

Sagar Naresh
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
2.78K   //    25 Jul 2018, 15:08 IST

WrestleMania 33 Orlando

When it comes to hosting pay-per-views, World Wrestling Entertainment brings to you rivalries, matches, and streaks. They toss them at 100 miles an hour towards you, with gaudy designs to show their point. Their biggest PPV of the year, WrestleMania has quite remarkable streaks and records that go through its history.

For an insight, here are some WrestleMania trivia:

  1. The first-ever WrestleMania was held in Madison Square Garden, New York City, so were the 10th and 20th editions.
  2. WrestleMania III in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac Michigan was the highest-attended indoor sports event in the world.
  3. In 2016, WrestleMania 32 surpassed WrestleMania III as the highest-attended professional wrestling event ever held in America, with 101,763 fans in attendance at AT&T Stadium.
  4. All editions of the event have been hosted in North American cities, with 32 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Moreover, WrestleMania has a few intriguing records that every die-hard WWE fan should know about. This list doesn't conta records like the longest winning streak (Undertaker's streak) because they are too popular to be unaware of for any fan. Keeping that in mind, let us plunge into some of the lesser-known WrestleMania records!

WWE SummerSlam 2015

#5 Most consecutive matches

This ought to be nothing unexpected but Undertaker's name will show up a great deal on this list.

Undertaker has the record for most back-to-back WrestleMania matches, a streak presently sitting at 18. He has wrestled at every Mania since its 17th edition, and has had matches with superstars like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Bray Wyatt, CM Punk, Mark Henry, and Kane.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 34 The Undertaker Triple H WWE Little Known Facts
Sagar Naresh
CONTRIBUTOR
Sports Enthusiast and occasional writer
5 WrestleMania facts about The Undertaker you should know
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WrestleMania 34 broke records for revenue and...
RELATED STORY
Heartbreak and Happiness: 10 Wrestlemania Moments that...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why John Cena should have defeated the...
RELATED STORY
4 most emotional WrestleMania retirements
RELATED STORY
7 baffling booking decisions from WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Pointless WrestleMania Matches
RELATED STORY
5 greatest WrestleMania sets in history
RELATED STORY
The 34 best WrestleMania matches ever
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE did right at WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us