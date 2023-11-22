4 wrestlers Cody Rhodes may bring to WWE in 2024

In recent months, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has seemingly been key in bringing Jey Uso to RAW, as well as helping Randy Orton make his comeback to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames.

The son of Dusty Rhodes has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the company and undoubtedly now has a key role in the company.

Join us as we take a look at four other stars that Cody Rhodes could help bring to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.

#4. Cody Rhodes brings in a colleague of his

Outside of WWE and his family, Cody Rhodes' biggest passion would be his wrestling school, The Nightmare Factory, where he helps craft the next generation of wrestlers.

Joining him at his school as a coach is his former AEW colleague and on-screen rival, QT Marshall.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, QT talked about how it feels to not have Cody Rhodes in All Elite Wrestling anymore.

"It sucks not having him at work with us," Marshall said. "Because, of course, he's one of my best friends — he's the closest thing to a brother besides my actual brother. But, at the end of the day, we still talk every day, and he still gives me great advice. And to see what he's been able to do is incredible." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Given their close bond and with Marshall not being an integral figure to AEW on-screen on a weekly basis, QT could very much arrive in WWE in 2024 to reform his alliance with Cody.

#3. The Perfect 10 makes his return

Like QT Marshall, another star who has a great friendship with Rhodes outside of the ring but also had an intense rivalry with Cody Rhodes in AEW is Shawn Spears.

Known to WWE fans as Tye Dillinger, the Canadian had a fantastic singles feud with Cody in 2019 when AEW first began.

Today, Spears works fewer dates for All Elite Wrestling. Therefore, with his old boss from NXT Triple H now in charge of creative on the main roster, Shawn may look to return to WWE and work with Rhodes once more.

Earlier this year, while talking to Chris Van Vliet, Spears gave an emotional reaction to Cody's current top spot in the WWE.

"He is. I get kind of choked up, I get emotional when I think about it now. I'm not gonna cry because I'm not gonna give him that. But to see where he started and I was there when he started to see now where he is. He's a guy that always without fail bet on himself. It sounds cheesy, but he's destined to be in the spot that he's in right now." [H/T SEScoops]

#2. Cody reunites with his closest ally

While Rhodes has many close friends in the business, his biggest ally both in and out of the ring, is his wife Brandi.

The pair met in WWE before leaving as a married couple to make their mark on the independent wrestling scene.

Last year, Brandi was seen with her husband training at the WWE Performance Center, which sparked rumors of her potentially joining her husband in the ring.

Outside of WWE, Brandi has shown that she can handle herself both physically and verbally in the ring. Therefore, it would be fantastic to see her and Cody team up for an intergender tag match in 2024.

#1. The Devil comes to town

One of the biggest questions heading into the end of 2023 is whether or not the current AEW World Champion MJF will re-sign with them or make the big move to WWE.

At the start of AEW, MJF was relatively unknown to most fans; however, after working with Cody Rhodes in 2019, the Long Island native established himself as one of the biggest heels in the business.

During an interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, MJF praised the hard work that Cody Rhodes has put in to become the main event star that he is today.

"Cody Rhodes is the epitome of putting the work in. Everything that he's accomplished is literally only because of him. He's far too humble to admit that, he'll pretend it's got something to do with somebody else. He got it done himself, and he should be very proud of that." [H/T Fightful]

With the bidding war of 2024 set to be underway in the coming months, Maxwell Jacob Friedman could very much be set to reunite with his former mentor in WWE.

