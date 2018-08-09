4 wrestlers in WWE with weakest or no storylines

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.42K // 09 Aug 2018, 19:20 IST

Another Gold Medalist wasted

Life at WWE is filled with ups and downs, where some get the piece of the pie, while others have to wait in line for their opportunity to arise. While waiting in line, some end up being obscure and are either forgotten by the fans and WWE writers alike some others get their time on television regularly, and one such example is Roman Reigns.

The Big Dog is a regular feature during either the opening or closing segments on Raw and was always booed until Brock decided to turn heel last week and make Roman relevant again. The fans cheered Roman and even gave chants like,'We want Roman' after the attack by Brock Lesnar, and he also received a lot of cheer this week on Raw. With such reactions, it is almost certain that Roman would win the WWE Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar at the biggest party of the summer.

While Roman is getting all the attention, there are few wrestlers that despite being talented have been left out and that isn't a good idea. The wrestlers in this list have given us great matches, but they have become obscure or are playing mid-card characters for a long time.

Discussing some major players, here are 4 wrestlers that haven't got their worth and are wasted in the WWE:

#4 Chad Gable

No Acceleration

Chad was loved by fans and wrestlers when he was a part of The American Alpha, and it is no surprise that he and Jason were good in NXT. After the success, they received on the yellow brand the company decided to move him and his tag team partner to the blue brand, and it cheered the fans a lot.

They did impress everyone here until Chad's partner moved over to the Red brand as part of a storyline, and he became a singles competitor until the company aligned him with Shelton Benjamin.

After a short stint, he moved to Raw and has been on a losing streak since his May 7th match with Jinder Mahal.

It is sad to see a man of such skill set being wasted but didn't the Olympic Gold Medalist's son suffer the same fate.

