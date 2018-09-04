4 wrestlers who may return in 2019

Pravir Rai FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 576 // 04 Sep 2018, 18:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sami Zayn

Wrestlers leave WWE due to many reasons—personal and professional. Some of them return to satisfy their ambition, and few do it for financial gains. The WWE believes in the old saying, “the show must go on.” It welcomes those who come in and add to their zing.

Drew McIntyre came back in 2017, Eddie Guerrero was given a second chance and so on. I have discussed 4 wrestlers who are rumored to make a comeback in 2019. Their return will definitely give a boost to WWE popularity.

#1. Sami Zayn

Sami in pain

Zayn had taken time off due to multiple injuries he suffered in WWE bouts. Zayn told WWE, "I underwent surgery for my right shoulder." He went through a surgery on the right one and in another six months, would go for the left shoulder surgery.

Despite all the physical troubles, he wants to make a comeback in WrestleMania 35 to be held in 2019. Let us hope he enters the WWE ring and entertains us in the way he used to do it earlier.

#2. Booker T

Booker in the TV studio

He is 53 and works as a panelist on the PPV panel. Booker is one of the most illustrious players in the WWE history. The last time he fought was at WrestleMania 28. The former champion is in great physical shape and stated that he is thinking of coming back into the ring. In an interview, he said, "I’ve never said that I was retired. I never said I was never going to put the boots on ever again."

The year 2019 seems like a good time to showcase his past achievements and teach a few tricks to the youngsters. Booker T holds 21 titles including a record six WCW World Television Championships and eleven WCW World Tag Team Championships.

#3. Christian

looking at the audience

Christian called it quits because of his recurring concussion. At 44, he is confident of playing at the highest level and has shown an interest on a podcast. He said: "I am 44 years old and I never want to be a guy that hung on for too long. The thing is, could I and do I want to are two different things."

Fans also want him to make a comeback in WWE. He is a two-time ECW Champion and two-times World Heavyweight Champion.

#4. Goldberg

The Longest Yard Film Premiere

He is a wrestler, actor, football player, and a commentator. Goldberg was a two-time United States Heavyweight Champion. Earlier, he had returned in 2016 where he defeated Lesnar in a PPV event. He left the WWE after dropping the Universal Championship with Brock Lesnar in 2017 but did not close the window of coming back.

Goldberg has signaled about his return, and that might happen in 2019. We hope he comes back and brings back the old magic. He is a two-time United States Heavyweight Champion and one-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.