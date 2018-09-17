4 Wrestlers Who Should Follow The Path of Cody Rhodes

Harsh Agrawal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.04K // 17 Sep 2018, 14:31 IST

Finn Balor

Cody Rhodes is one of the best wrestlers in the world at the moment. His in-ring ability is exceptional and he is someone who can carry an entire promotion on his own shoulders. He even proved that by the amount of popularity and compliment recently concluded show ALL IN received.

Cody joined WWE in 2008 but unfortunately, WWE did not see his talent. He was with WWE for around 8 years and in all these years, he was just used in mid-card. He did win the Intercontinental and Tag Team championships multiple times, but those were not booked properly and thus he never felt like a champion. He left WWE in 2016 to join the Independent scene and it turned out to be the best decision of his life.

He made his name in the entire world by wrestling for promotions like NJPW, ROH and ALL IN. If he hadn't taken that decision, he still would have stuck in some mid-card feud even now. There are many wrestlers who can follow his path and can do wonders in promotions outside WWE. Let's look at such wrestlers.

#4 Dolph Ziggler

Most underrated wrestler

When Ziggler first came to the WWE, many already predicted that he was going to become the next big thing in the world of wrestling. He is one of the most natural heels in the company right now. There is no doubt about his in-ring ability as whenever he steps into the ring, we know we are in for something special.

Unfortunately, WWE has not used his talent right much like they did with Cody Rhodes. Even now, he is stuck in the mid-card with the Intercontinental and Tag Team championships. If he was in some other promotions right now like NJPW or TNA, he surely would have become the face of the company within months.

