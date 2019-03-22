×
4 Wrestlers who surpassed their father in WWE

Rishi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
498   //    22 Mar 2019, 18:19 IST

Some members of Anoa'i Family
Some members of Anoa'i Family

Wrestling is just like all the other industries, and If you have a family member in it, then it will be easier for you to get in the industry. There are some of the legendary wrestling families that gave us some of the top wrestlers in the WWE industry.

Among wrestling families, there is the Anoaʻi family which gave WWE many great wrestlers. If any member from the Anoaʻi family asks for a chance for their children to compete in WWE, Vince McMahon can't say no.

Superstars like AJ Styles and Finn Balor spent a long year dominating in indie wrestling promotions before they joined WWE. If their family had a history with WWE, then they would have joined the company much sooner. Now it is evident that it will be easier for their children to get in the WWE.

Here are 4 WWE Wrestlers who surpassed their father.

#4 and #3 Jimmy and Jey Uso


The current Smackdown tag team champions
The current Smackdown tag team champions

The Usos is one of the biggest names in the WWE industry. We all know that the company is fond of splitting the tag teams, but they have not done this with the Usos as they are that good.

The Usos made their main roster debut in 2010 and since they have won the tag team championships on total six different occasions. They are the current Smackdown Tag Team Champions which they won by defeating Shane McMahon and The Miz at Extreme Rules.

The Usos are the son Rikishi who is a part of the legendary Anoai family which has given the company some of the best wrestlers such as Umaga, The Rock and Roman Reigns. The Usos are the backbone of the WWE tag team industry and are the first to win both the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

