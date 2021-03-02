4 wrestlers who WWE's Vince McMahon is unlikely to ever forgive

As the Chairman of the WWE board, Vince McMahon has had a huge say as to how the WWE is run today. He has done a fantastic job at shaping the company into the largest pro wrestling organization in the world.

Naturally, he has worked closely with hundreds of high-profile stars during his time as the boss. While many of them have become his close personal friends, there are others who he has had very nasty feuds with.

Never one to back down, there are dozens of wrestlers who I just can’t see Vince ever being able to forgive. In this list of 4 such wrestlers, I’ve taken a look at the reason for their feud, how long ago it was, and why Vince is unlikely to forgive any of them. Without further ado, let’s get right into it.

#1 CM Punk

Punk claimed that the organization made him fight while he was sick

While CM Punk had an incredibly successful wrestling career, his relationship with Vince McMahon has been permanently fractured. After leaving WWE in 2014, the former three-time World Heavyweight Champion claimed that the organization made him fight while he was sick. Punk was wrestling with a staph infection on his back for three months before he finally called it quits with the WWE.

This matter was actually taken to court, where WWE doctor Chris Amaan attempted to sue Punk for defamation. In a validating fashion, Punk emerged victorious in the case, cementing his claim that WWE was being unethical.

Punk then moved to the UFC, where he had no success before landing up with a commentary gig with Cage Fury FIghting Championships (CFFC), a UFC affiliate. He has however made it clear that he won’t return to wrestling, especially not to the WWE.

This understandably infuriated McMahon, who hates nothing more than seeing the reputation of his company damaged. While these two could forgive each other in due time, I just can’t see it happening given their history.