4 wrestling-themed YouTube channels you should definitely check out 

Sanjay Dutta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
586   //    20 Aug 2018, 23:50 IST

E
The Miz and other WWE Superstars having a jolly time playing a Video Game

YouTube is the biggest player in the digital video market. Over the years, it has maintained its grip over the market as well as the general public. Various websites like VuClip, DailyMotion, Vimeo and most Instagram TV have tried to compete with the video-sharing giant but they haven't even come close to matching YouTube's presence and mass penetration.

YouTube is the second most visited site globally as per Alexa with almost 5 billion videos being watched on the site every single day. YouTube gets over 30 million visitors per day. These numbers are from 2017 and it is only expected to grow in the coming days.

With a huge audience to cater to, YouTube has become a pop-culture phenomenon with YouTubers like SuperWoman, PewDePie, and MKBHD enjoying massive popularity and recognition among the masses.

Social Media has been a huge propellant for the wrestling business and as such there are numerous YouTube Channels which are run by wrestlers themselves or are themed around the topic of professional wrestling.

Here are our picks for the five wrestling-themed YouTube Channels you should definitely check out :

#4 The Bella Twins

The Bella Brand is growing day and day and their YouTube Channel is playing a huge role in it
The Bella Brand is growing day and day and their YouTube Channel is playing a huge role in it

With over one million subscribers, the Bella Twins is one of the most subscribed channels in this list. The channel is basically a video blog where Nikki and Brie - The Bella Twins - keep their fans up to date with their day-to-day and spill the beans on their upcoming projects and assignments and also keep the fans updated about their reality TV shows 'Total Bellas' and 'Total Divas'.

The channel also featured a series called 'Auto Geek ' hosted by Nikki's ex-fiancee John Cena where the 16-time World Champion would give fans a tour of all the incredible array of cars that he owns. These series of videos are something which car lovers should definitely check out.

In addition to all these, the channel also keeps the viewers updated on the current happenings in the Danielson family. Regular videos of Bryan and Brie's daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson growing up and learning new things can be seen on the channel. This one is for the hardcore fans of the Bella twins.

Sanjay Dutta
ANALYST
