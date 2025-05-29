4 WWE champions who may lose their titles at Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is on the horizon, and the card is shaping up to be massive, filled with some of the biggest stars in the industry competing in fresh rivalries. With the MITB ladder match sure to steal the spotlight, WWE might not book a lot of big matches on the card. However, a few potential headline-making matches might end up being booked.

Apart from a huge tag team match involving both world champions that has already been confirmed, a few other title matches could also be featured on the card, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. If things are planned well, a few title changes could also change the landscape of the company altogether.

Here are a few current champions who could realistically lose their titles at Money in the Bank 2025:

#4. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez - Women’s Tag Team Championship

Liv Morgan made her much-anticipated return to RAW this week following a brief hiatus to film her upcoming movie. The star was welcomed with a disappointing scene involving Dominik Mysterio in the Judgment Day clubhouse, but Morgan might have bigger things in mind.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have not defended their title over the past few weeks and might issue an open challenge at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The challenge could be answered by the legendary tag team of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, who could return and dethrone the defending Women’s Tag Team Champions, ahead of the much-awaited all-women's PLE, Evolution.

The possibility of their return gains credence as rumors suggest that Nikki Bella, who appeared at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, hinted that the sisters could soon make a comeback to WWE, although it isn't known yet if it would be in a full-time capacity.

#3. Dominik Mysterio - Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio's title reign could be in danger at Money in the Bank, especially if Finn Balor gets his hands on him. On the latest episode of RAW, Mysterio accidentally cost Balor his MITB qualifying match, adding to the tension within The Judgment Day. While the faction has managed to stay intact despite the rising tension amongst them lately, Balor might lose his cool this time around.

WWE may decide it's time to reward the veteran with a title run. This could also be the moment that accelerates Balor’s singles run with a massive title win ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#2. The Street Profits - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The return of The Wyatt Sicks has thrown the entire tag team division into chaos on the blue brand. Their shocking attack on the Street Profits during last week's SmackDown could be the beginning of a terrifying feud, and a quick end to the Profits’ title reign.

The Wyatt Sicks could be slotted into a tag team title match at Money in the Bank, and them walking out with the gold seems quite possible. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been on a solid run, but WWE may not risk the return of The Wyatt Sicks with a loss. This could mark the end of Profits’ tag team title reign and potentially be the beginning of a new era.

#1. Lyra Valkyria - Women's United States Championship

WWE has officially confirmed a blockbuster showdown between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch for the Women's United States Championship at Money in the Bank. However, before the match was confirmed, Becky declared that if she failed to capture the title, she wouldn't challenge Valkyria again for the gold.

With such a massive stipulation added, this might be the perfect time for WWE to crown a new champion, thus elevating the title. A potential win by Lynch could further lead to Valkyria going after the veteran for the title once again.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars at the MITB Premium Live Event.

