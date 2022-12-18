4 WWE Daughters that are currently inactive on the main roster and the reason why

Triple H has re-signed many of WWE's most popular female wrestlers over the past few months since taking over the reins of the company.

This has allowed many unfamiliar faces to step into the spotlight and carry the Women's Division, whilst several others have been sidelined due to injury or a self-imposed hiatus.

Interestingly, there are no second or third-generation female wrestlers currently performing on the main roster. The following list of women are all currently inactive due to varied reasons.

#4. Tamina Snuka

Tamina Snuka has been a part of WWE for more than a decade, but the former 24/7 Champion has never been pushed as a main event star. The Women's Division is the biggest it has ever been and it appears that Tamina is one of the women who has been overlooked as new faces have come through.

Snuka has been wrestling in the Main Event over the past few weeks and her most recent match on RAW was on November 14th when she came up short against Mia Yim. Tamina has since been used as an enhancement talent but hasn't appeared on-screen for several weeks.

#3. Carmella

Carmella hasn't wrestled since the Main Event back in August when she suffered a head injury in her match against Asuka and Bianca Belair. The former Women's Champion recently took to Instagram to share some incredibly sad news. She has suffered an ectopic pregnancy with fellow WWE star Corey Graves.

Carmella has remained active on social media and is expected to make her return to the company as part of next month's Royal Rumble.

#2. Natalya

The daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, Natalya has made quite an impact in WWE over the past few years but has been sidelined in recent weeks after suffering a dislocated nose. Natalya kept the WWE Universe updated after being taken off SmackDown last month and has since undergone surgery to fix the issue.

It's unknown as to how long Natalya will be sidelined for, but the former Women's Champion could make her return at Royal Rumble and will be racing against time to be fit for the event.

#1. Former WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming since May, when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. The Queen has since been away from the company and has gone on to marry current AEW Superstar Andrade.

Charlotte's return to the company has been rumored for several months and the star herself has begun teasing that it's only a matter of time before she's back in the ring. As with many of the women above, Charlotte is expected to be part of the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble, which is around five weeks away.

Do you think all of these women will be part of the Women's Royal Rumble match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

