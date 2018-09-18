Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 WWE feuds that should happen 

Aryan Tiwari
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
2.10K   //    18 Sep 2018, 20:11 IST

New Day, meet 'The
New Day, meet 'The Old Day' - One of the worst segments ever

WWE is the world’s leading sports entertainment company. Lately, the company has been able to deliver some classic feuds, with John Cena v/s AJ Styles (ending at Elimination Chamber 2017), Usos v/s New Day (ending at WrestleMania 34) and AJ Styles v/s Samoa Joe (yet to end, as of writing) being a few examples.

On the flip side, some feuds did more harm than good to the company. From the Old Day segment to the Lashley’s Sisters segment, many feuds penned down the creative writers have caused a decline in the viewership of both Raw and Smackdown live shows.

Lesnar’s feud with Reigns is one of the most infamous feuds of all time. But, if it had been cooked properly, with the company continuing to provide Reigns with a steady push to the top, Reigns would have been welcomed as the new face of the company not only by the casual but also the hardcore fans.

WWE is filled with a lot of potential superstars who, if booked properly, can tear the house down. Let us take a look at some rivalries that will keep the fans invested.

#1 AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

Enter ca
Styles and Balor after battling it out at the TLC Pay-Per-View

The two former 'Bullet Club' leaders surely are two of the greatest wrestlers of this generation.

AJ Styles has been the face of TNA and apart from being leader of Bullet Club, Styles has also been an IWGP Heavyweight Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling. In WWE, Styles has been a former US Champion and is currently is his second reign with the WWE Title.

While AJ has had the WWE Title for almost a year now, Balor had to relinquish his Universal Championship the night after winning it, due an injury. Being a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion in NJPW and the longest reigning NXT champion, he is also the first-ever Universal champion. But, much to the dismay of the fans, "The Leader of Balor Club" is currently not being utilised properly.

A feud of this caliber between 'The Phenomenal One' and 'The Demon King' could certainly do wonders to both of the wrestlers (particularly Balor), as well as the company. WWE could pull an angle with Balor being drafted to SmackDown Live, reforming The Club with Styles and The Good Brothers. Styles and Good Brothers can then turn their back on Finn Balor to kick-start this legendary feud. A feud of this caliber certainly deserves one of the Big 4 pay-per-views and the WWE title on the line.

Their match at TLC 2017 was a nice one and if given time, these two could develop feud that would be remembered for years.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw AJ Styles WWE Network
Aryan Tiwari
CONTRIBUTOR
A learner by day, a writer by night. I aspire to be a writer for Sports Entertainment Wrestling Companies.
4 Amazing Things That Could Happen On RAW This Week...
RELATED STORY
5 things that should not happen in Brock Lesnar's return...
RELATED STORY
5 Epic Dream Feuds WWE Should Book For The Shield
RELATED STORY
20 WWE Rivalries that are destined to happen before 2018...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution 2018: 3 things that should happen on Raw
RELATED STORY
4-Last Minute predictions for WWE RAW (20 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 Face/Heel Turns That Need To Happen
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the RAW women's division is in such a sad...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Feuds for Seth Rollins as the...
RELATED STORY
4 Matches that should happen at Summerslam 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us