4 WWE legends who could be in a major feud with Logan Paul

Logan Paul is now officially a WWE Superstar, having signed a multi-year deal with the company. Fans can now expect him to turn up at various events in the future and wrestle some quality matches.

Paul stunned the world with his wrestling abilities at WrestleMania 38. In a match that featured The Miz and The Mysterios, he held his own and earned praise from wrestling fans for his work.

While the main roster has plenty of potential feuds for the YouTuber, the real money is getting legendary superstars involved. Given Paul's mainstream popularity and following, WWE will need to pit him against the best in the business if they want the ratings and the views.

On that note, we look at four legends who could get involved in a major feud with Logan Paul.

#4 on our list of legends who could feud with Logan Paul: Goldberg

Hey Paul, wanna be next?

Logan Paul will inevitably butt heads with someone in his WWE career. However, he will regret the day he comes across Goldberg, one of the most no-nonsense superstars the company has ever seen.

Goldberg is always wondering who is next, and it would please him if it's a smug, rich, and famous person. Paul fits the description perfectly, and fans would love to see someone like the Hall of Famer beat him.

The disrespect the YouTuber shows Da Man and the Spear/Jackhammer he receives afterward will be compelling television.

#3. Batista

Batista versus Paul will be as one-sided as it can be

Logan Paul is someone who chases prominent personalities and big bucks. One person from WWE who boasts great mainstream appeal is Batista. Having made a name for himself in Hollywood, he can match Paul when it comes to fame.

A feud between Batista and Paul would be money. The Animal is due a return to WWE for his Hall of Fame induction. He wouldn't mind shutting Paul up for the fans while he is at it.

This feud could even translate into a match if everything goes well and if the Guardians of the Galaxy star wants to compete. WWE can easily book Mr. Logan and his ego to be decimated after a Batista Bomb.

#2. The Rock

If Batista feuding with Logan Paul is money, The Rock doing it is the national reserve. They are two incredibly famous people with massive mainstream appeal, and them locking horns will be nothing short of internet-breaking.

Rocky and Paul have a legitimate beef and them clashing on the microphone, on social media, and hopefully in the ring is the kind of feud fans will remember for a long time. The two performers have the talent, the charisma, and the in-ring acumen to keep fans invested.

There is only one way this feud should end: with The Great One laying the smack down on the YouTuber. When that happens, Paul will be the latest to smell what The Rock is cooking.

#1. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

As far as Logan Paul getting beaten up goes, there is only one man who can be the best to do so. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin stomping a mudhole on Paul will make every wrestling highlight reel, and WWE must try their best to make it happen.

Paul has no reservations about flipping people off, but an iconic feud could kick off when The Texas Rattlesnake returns it to him. We can't even imagine how incredible the promos, the roasts, and the heel getting 'What?!' chants would be. If Austin is fit to compete in a match, it will be one of the greatest things wrestling has ever seen.

Fans will savor the YouTube sensation finding out the hard way just how stunning WWE Superstars are.

Once you are done acknowledging our pun, join us in manifesting Austin hitting a stunner on Paul and pouring a beer on him. And that's the bottom line, because Stone Cold said so!

