4 WWE legends Theory has worked with since his debut on the main roster 

Theory was called up on Monday Night RAW in October last year during the WWE Draft. After almost a two-year stay in NXT, the 24-year-old was finally summoned by higher WWE officials to showcase his potential on the main roster.

Soon after his arrival on RAW, Theory caught the attention of Vince McMahon, who accepted him as his protégé. The partnership has been a massive hit since it helped the current Mr. MITB cement himself as a despicable heel.

In his short stint on the main roster, the former NXT superstar has gone up against several experienced veterans of the wrestling business. Although he didn't come out on top on every occasion, the RAW Superstar picked up tons of experience by working with these icons.

In this article, let's look at four WWE legends Theory has worked with.

#4. Theory attacked Jeff Hardy on his debut night

Attacking a popular figure on your main-roster debut is a proven method of making an instant impact. Thus, when Theory first appeared on Monday Night RAW, he directed his attention towards a future WWE Hall of Famer.

Jeff Hardy battled Damian Priest for the latter's United States Championship that night. Following Priest's victory, The Unproven One entered the ring to introduce himself to the Charismatic Enigma. He pretended to be an admirer of Hardy's work, even asking him for a selfie.

It didn't take long for the young star to show his true colors as he proceeded to lay down Hardy with a couple of vicious moves. It kicked off an exciting yet short feud, which saw The Charismatic Enigma put over the future star.

#3. Theory went up against Rey Mysterio and his son

After his feud with Jeff Hardy wrapped up, the former member of The Way set his sights on Rey Mysterio and his son. He took on Dominik Mysterio in a one-on-one contest on the final RAW episode of October 2021.

Before this match, Vince McMahon's protégé exchanged heated words with The Mysterios in their locker room. He was able to back up his statements with action by defeating the former tag team champion with ease.

The following week, the former United States Champion went up against Rey Mysterio. Intending to avenge the loss of Dominik, The Legendary Luchador punished the 24-year-old with several impressive maneuvers.

Unfortunately, Dominik Mysterio's interference in the final moments meant his father lost via disqualification. Although it was a frustrating loss for The Mysterios, it was a massive moment for the current Mr. MITB, who outsmarted another legend within less than a month of his debut.

#2. Theory ran into Brock Lesnar in February 2022

Theory first came face-to-face with Brock Lesnar on the RAW episode on February 14, 2022. The two stars had a confrontation during the opening segment, which also involved other participants of The Elimination Chamber match.

As Lesnar was busy having a staredown with Bobby Lashley, Theory tried to jump on him from behind. It turned out to be a poor decision, as The Beast Incarnate took the rookie star to Suplex City.

Lesnar and Theory were also the final two remaining entrants in this year's Elimination Chamber match. Having seen The Cowboy run through other superstars, The Unproven One quickly delivered a low blow to Lesnar.

Sadly, it was another foolish decision as The Beast Incarnate didn't allow him to escape. He assaulted the former NXT superstar on top of a pod before hitting him with an F5 from there.

After his beatdown at the Elimination Chamber, Theory challenged The Cowboy for his WWE Championship at WWE's Madison Square Garden live event. The challenger stood no chance again this time and was squashed by The Beast in less than five minutes.

#4. Stone Cold Steve Austin stunned Vince McMahon's protégé at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 turned out to be an eventful night for Theory. Accompanied by Vince McMahon, he took on Pat McAfee in his second-ever contest on The Show of Shows. Surprisingly, the former NFL star got the better of Mr. McMahon's protégé in this bout.

Although he couldn't carve out his WrestleMania moment, he helped the former WWE Chairman emerge victorious in his match against McAfee. Before the two men could celebrate McMahon's victory, Stone Cold Steve Austin came out to a thunderous reaction from the crowd.

The current Mr. MITB went right after The Texas Rattlesnake, only to be launched into the air with a Stunner. The 57-year-old then proceeded to hit Stunners on Mr. McMahon and Pat McAfee as well.

Although the former United States Champion couldn't score a victory, he etched his name in the history of WWE by sharing the ring with Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania.

