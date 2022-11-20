3 WWE Legends who think they should be in the Hall of Fame

WWE is the world's top professional wrestling promotion. The Hall of Fame is the ultimate acknowledgment of one's accomplishments, loyalty, and hard work in the squared circle. Therefore, being inducted into this prestigious category of immortals is every superstar's dream.

However, several legends of the sport have not had the honor of becoming a Hall of Famer. This also includes those who think that they belong in the elite club. Here, we look at 3 WWE legends who believe they should be in the Hall of Fame.

Disclaimer: The term "legend" used here is not limited to Superstars and in-ring competitors.

#3 Ken Shamrock wants to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Ken Shamrock is a former Intercontinental Champion.

Professional boxer-turned-wrestler Ken Shamrock believes he belongs in the Hall of Fame. Speaking on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, the 58-year-old expanded on his desire to be immortalized in the elite club of legends, believing that he is accomplished enough in the squared circle to warrant the honor.

When asked whether he cared about being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Shamrock answered:

“Of course, I care. I think anybody that does anything at the highest level wants to be recognized for their greatness.”

The World's Most Dangerous Man also acknowledged that the ultimate decision of his induction was beyond his control, so he wouldn't "lose sleep over it." Interestingly, his request to join the Hall of Fame has been rejected multiple times, as WWE has little interest in inducting the former Intercontinental Champion.

Having had a successful career outside of WWE, Shamrock is a member of the UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame classes. As for immortalization in the Stamford-based promotion, he is yet to be recognized as such, but that could change in the coming years.

#2 Former WWE referee Earl Hebner thinks he deserves to be a Hall of Famer.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo #WWE Earl Hebner: I deserve to be in the WWE Hall Of Fame. Whether I do or not, it's up to them wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/earl-… Earl Hebner: I deserve to be in the WWE Hall Of Fame. Whether I do or not, it's up to them wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/earl-… #WWE https://t.co/ujxDgfFXcw

Very recently, former WWE referee Earl Hebner boldly claimed he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. On Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner, his son claimed the following when discussing a potential induction

“Yea, I would consider it. "All the stuff that I've done in this business and made a lot of the matches what they are. I think I deserve to be in there. But whether I do or not, it's up to them.”

The 73-year-old is renowned primarily for his role as the referee in the infamous "Montreal Screwjob" at Survivor Series 1997. Over his eighteen-year WWE tenure, which spanned a vital period, Hebner called out some big match-ups and participated in intriguing narratives, like the kayfabe referee strike in 1999.

The retired referee did, like Shamrock, concede that the final decision of his induction was in WWE's hands. There is much controversy surrounding Hebner for his part in "The Montreal Screwjob" hence, there is no telling when, if at all, he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

#1 Christian

Jay 'Christian' Reso @Christian4Peeps 1 yr ago today I took my career back. Man, 2021 was wild, I was involved in 3 PPV main events for 3 different companies & had some special moments. That being said, @AEW is my home for the rest of my career. So what do I want in 2022? The world, Chico, and everything in it. 1 yr ago today I took my career back. Man, 2021 was wild, I was involved in 3 PPV main events for 3 different companies & had some special moments. That being said, @AEW is my home for the rest of my career. So what do I want in 2022? The world, Chico, and everything in it. https://t.co/dKX8SeXrpb

While Edge may often overshadow him, Christian is worthy of a Hall of Fame induction. A trailblazer in the tag-team division who helped revolutionize ladder matches and a solid in-ring performer, Captain Charisma has had a successful wrestling career in WWE.

Every time WrestleMania season rolls around, fans hope that Edge's best friend will be honored in the Hall of Fame. In 2020, Christian himself addressed these murmurs and a potential induction.

“It’s not something that I think about on a daily basis, It is what it is and I feel like the things that I’ve done, I’m content with what I’ve accomplished and it’s like, everybody gets offended. And I appreciate — I really do appreciate the people who wanna see me in there."

Judging by how open-minded the former world champion was, Christian wouldn't reject an invitation. He did claim that he doesn't think about it regularly but does appreciate all those wanting him to be a Hall of Famer.

Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman speculated that Captain Charisma may have stayed with WWE upon his 2021 Royal Rumble surprise entry, if they had offered him a place in the Hall of Fame. Although this may or may not be Christian's primary motive, it does speak volumes about his desire to belong in the same category of legends as his best friend.

