4 WWE Legends Who Could Show Up At WrestleMania 35

With WWE's biggest show of the year right around the corner, it's probably time for some of the biggest names from the past to start coming out of the woodwork, as the company usually likes to involve its legends at WrestleMania, even if it's just for a quick cameo.

Naturally, you should expect to see all of the Hall of Fame inductees be present at this year's Mania show, so we're going to be seeing D-Generation X, Bret Hart, and others take the stage at some point in the show.

As for other legends, well, in the past, we've seen several big names make a surprise appearance, which is usually just what a long show like WrestleMania needs.

So who are some of the big names that could be making an appearance when WWE heads to MetLife Stadium on April 7? Well, here are four former World Heavyweight Champions who might show up at WrestleMania 35.

#4 - The Undertaker

The Undertaker hasn't missed a WrestleMania event since back in 2000 when he was out of action for the 16th instalment of the annual show.

As of this writing, The Undertaker doesn't have a match at WrestleMania, and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the future WWE Hall of Famer will not be at the show's 35th instalment, but he will wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

Of the names on this list, The Undertaker is the only one who could have a match if he shows up as a surprise, and since John Cena isn't going to face Kurt Angle in his retirement match, you could do Taker vs. Angle should WWE decide to call off the Baron Corbin match, which would be a smart move.

Sure, both Angle and Undertaker have their limitations, but if the match is kept short, and they're both able to do some of their signature spots, then the fans will probably be satisfied with the match -- a lot more than they would be if the company actually goes through with Corbin vs. Angle.

