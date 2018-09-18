4 WWE Legends Who Could Take Over As Raw GM In 2019

In the absence of Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin has been given the role of the on-screen boss of Monday Night Raw, and I think it's pretty safe to say that he probably won't last that long in the spot.

To be honest, the heel general manager thing is a bit old, as WWE has been doing some variation of a heel authority figure ever since the success of the Vince McMahon vs. Steve Austin feud. But, I think I speak for everyone when I say that it's time to give up on the heel authority figure, because it's been nearly two decades since WWE has had one that adds to the show.

If WWE is going to replace Corbin with a new boss of Monday Night Raw, I think they'll do so in the beginning of next year, or perhaps they'll do it the night after WrestleMania 35. But, sooner or later, someone else will be in Corbin's spot, and here are 4 WWE legends who could fill that role.

#4 - Sting

WWE hasn't used Sting on television at all since he retired during his Hall of Fame speech back in 2016. But they could, and maybe should use him as the new general manager of Raw if they're looking for a big personality to fill that role.

The biggest issue with Sting coming back to be the new Raw GM would be that everyone will think that there's a chance he'll wrestle again, which probably isn't going to happen. Of course, this would probably be the case if any WWE legend came back as the general manager of Raw, but I think of all the names on this list, the fans would want to see him in one more match, particularly against The Undertaker, more than the following three names on this list.

But whether he wrestles again or not, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion would be a fantastic choice if WWE wants a new general manager of Raw.

