4 WWE Legends Who Should Be Surprise Entrants In 2019 Royal Rumble

Austin 3:16

Over the years, WWE has included a handful of surprise entrants in their annual 30-man Royal Rumble match, some of which have been WWE legends, while others have either been making their company debut or their main roster debut.

Basically, the Royal Rumble match is a great place to bring someone from the past back, or to debut someone who has either had a run in NXT, or who was previously a huge star on the independent scene.

In recent years, WWE's most hardcore and passionate fans have attended the Royal Rumble event, so any return or debut will likely get a huge reaction from the live crowd, as the crowd for the company's annual January pay-per-view are usually just as passionate as the post-WrestleMania Raw crowds are.

For this article specifically, as you can tell from the title, is going to focus on returning legends and not main roster debuts. So, with all that in mind let's get started!

#4 - Scott Hall/Razor Ramon

Scott Hall hasn't had a match in WWE since 2002, and it's been considerably longer than that since he's wrestled under the name Razor Ramon.

If WWE wants to bring Scott Hall back in a wrestling capacity, even if it's just for a one-off in the Royal Rumble match, they'll probably bring him back as Razor Ramon, as that's the character they inducted into their Hall of Fame, and that's what they referred to him as when he showed up at WWE Raw 25.

I don't know how good of shape Hall is in, or whether he'd be cleared to wrestle by WWE, but it would definitely be a gigantic moment if he did come out during next year's Royal Rumble as a surprise, even if he only lasts a few minutes before he's eliminated.

