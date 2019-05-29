4 Biggest WWE Superstars Who Would Thrive In AEW

All Elite Wrestling

As we saw from this past weekend's Double or Nothing, the new pro wrestling company All Elite Wrestling is going to provide a legitimate alternative to WWE's programming, as the focus seems to be on the bell-to-bell action in the ring.

While the bulk of AEW's roster is made up of men and women who haven't yet been exposed to the mainstream audience, they have acquired some of the biggest names in the business like Chris Jericho, and they were even able to nab WWE legend Bret "The Hitman" Hart for a surprise appearance during the Double or Nothing show.

So, the clear focus of AEW is to build new stars and expose them to the mainstream wrestling audience, but they still need big names who are effective at what they do to push them further into the mainstream audience.

There are a ton of Superstars on WWE's roster who would thrive in AEW and help further make them visible to the mainstream audience, but here are the four who would thrive the most.

#4 Brock Lesnar

While he's certainly far from being the most beloved figure in the pro wrestling business, there's no doubt that Brock Lesnar is still one of the biggest names in all of combat sports. On top of that, he's one of the most effective characters that is on pro wrestling television today, but he'd be even more effective in All Elite Wrestling.

Being able to jump into a company that will give both Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman even more creative freedom than they already have in WWE would probably result in some pretty riveting television and pay-per-view events.

On top of that, with the primary focus in AEW being on the in-ring product, Lesnar would have to worry less about entertaining, and put the entire focus on what a monster he can be in the ring, which is the correct way to book "The Beast."

