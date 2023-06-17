4 WWE matches that shouldn't have happened this year

2023 has been a remarkable year for WWE thus far. We have witnessed several ground-breaking changes.

Vince McMahon returned to the Board of Directors at the outset. A few months later, UFC and WWE were merged into a single entity as Endeavor bought the Stamford-based promotion. As Triple H assured, there were no changes content-wise.

Furthermore, we also witnessed many dream matches that fans had been clamoring for a long time. Austin Theory finally faced John Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Becky Lynch also collided with Trish Stratus at Night of Champions.

However, WWE also booked a few matches that shouldn't have happened. Here, we look at five such encounters.

#4. Seth Rollins vs. Omos at Backlash

WWE headed to Puerto Rico for the Backlash Premium Live Event in May. This was a historic occasion, and the company pulled out all the stops to pierce together a jam-packed show.

Bad Bunny was in action against Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. A fresh dream match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar closed the show. The double main events were solid additions to the card, but the same cannot be said for Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Omos.

Honestly, this encounter was meaningless. With virtually no build, the primary purpose of this match was to put Rollins on the show in front of a red-hot Puerto Rican crowd. The outcome was a foregone conclusion because The Nigerian Giant had lost steam when Backlash rolled around.

The match itself was not terrible but was unnecessary. Thus, it wouldn't be a surprise if Rollins vs. Omos fades out of memory in the coming months.

#3. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Night of Champions

The main event of Night of Champions told an incredible story and significantly furthered The Bloodline's implosion angle. Jimmy Uso finally snapped on Roman Reigns and Superkicked The Tribal Chief twice in the face.

Now, the problem lies primarily with the theme of the premium live event. Every active title had to be defended at Night of Champions. However, the Unified WWE Universal Championship, the top prize in sports entertainment, was not up for grabs.

It's even more appalling when one notices The Tribal Chief's name on the card. He could have pulled double duty, too, mainly because his evening, which marked his 1000th day as champion, ended sourly.

#2. Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39

When WWE announced Brock Lesnar vs. Omos for WrestleMania 39, it caused an uproar in the wrestling fan base. The Nigerian Giant had become a non-factor on television following his loss to Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2022. Thus, he was not a plausible candidate for The Beast at 'Mania.

Furthermore, WWE had much better options on the table. Lesnar had unfinished with Bobby Lashley following their disqualification finish at Elimination Chamber. Fans had been begging for Gunther to lock horns with The Conqueror, but that never happened.

On the positive side, this match had a solid build, unlike Omos' program with Seth Rollins. Moreover, the F5 at 'Mania was a memorable moment.

#1. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Unified WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39

The stage was set for Cody Rhodes to finish his inspirational story from "undesirable to undeniable." A dominant champion in the middle of a historic reign was sitting atop the mountain with the top prize, and a poised challenger was coming after him.

The crown was there for the taking, but WrestleMania 39 ended in an all too familiar site with Roman Reigns standing tall amid a fantastic fireworks display. The American Nightmare could not finish the story at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The loss was embarrassing. Despite all the hype and momentum, Rhodes' dreams came crashing down. Furthermore, it seemed that WWE only booked the surprise ending to extend Reigns' run to a thousand days.

This was a huge missed opportunity, but Triple H and the company can undo their wrongdoings by booking a rematch.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes