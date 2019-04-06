×
4 WWE predictions for the month of April 2019

Shubham Singh
ANALYST
523   //    06 Apr 2019, 02:37 IST

What does April have in store for the WWE?
What does April have in store for the WWE?

The month of March had its fair share of highs and lows. While WWE continued hyping and building up to WrestleMania 35 throughout the month, it did give us some amazing and special moments (The Shield reunion, for instance).

On top of that, the huge success of Fastlane, plus, WWE giving fans what they crave for by pushing the fan favorites in the title scene, meant that WWE ended the month on a high.

However, as we dive deep into one of the most important months of the year, WWE would be hoping to continue with the same good work. Given this month of April features the biggest pay-per-view of the year in the form of WrestleMania, thus, it is not only one of the highly anticipated months of the year but it is also one of the most important months for WWE. And with the Show of Shows being just 2 days away, the WrestleMania fever is running wild more than ever on the WWE fans.

On another note, with a few superstars rumored to leave/retire from WWE very soon, it would be interesting to see what does this month has in store for us. So, to feed all our curiosities, for the time being, we take a look at 4 predictions for WWE this month.

#4 Ronda Rousey takes a break from WWE

This could be the last match of Ronda Rousey before she takes a break/retires from WWE.
This could be the last match of Ronda Rousey before she takes a break/retires from WWE.

Ronda Rousey is rumored to take a break from WWE after WrestleMania 35 in order to start a family. And the recent turn of events plus, WWE portraying her in a negative role might just have confirmed the same.

On another note, Rousey is scheduled to clash with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a winner takes all triple threat matchup for both Raw and SmackDown's Women Championship. However, with Becky Lynch speculated to win the whole thing, this could very well be the last outing of The Rowdy one before she takes her rumored break.

Except WWE to go on with a fake injury angle to explain her absence.

