4 WWE premium live events that could be axed in 2023

Triple H has already begun making changes to WWE's regular premium live event schedule, and there are rumors that several other shows could also be axed next year.

Recent reports suggest that under The Game's regime, the company could decide to cancel all gimmick-related pay-per-view events. The management could instead opt for ones in different countries or those that allow more creative direction.

This means that a handful of long-running shows could be axed after 2023.

#4. The Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber is a fantastic concept. Over the years, it has become common for the person who will main-event WrestleMania as a challenger to come through The Elimination Chamber.

The show took place in the Middle East this year, and in 2023 it will make its return to Canada. However, it's believed that this could be the last event under the namesake banner.

Before the company decided to create a whole event, Chamber matches would take place at New Year's Revolution or No Way Out. This move allowed the company to stack the match card around the main event instead.

#3. TLC

WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs was once a regular event that took place in December. But since Day 1 was added to the calendar this year, the show has been canceled. TLC wasn't scheduled to take place this year either, but Day 1 was also canceled, which has now left the company with a gap of more than two months between Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.

TLC is another gimmick premium live event that has traditionally seen several gimmick matches, with the show being main evented by a TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match. This event also forced WWE to create storylines related to the show and build up feuds that were not prepared for these kinds of bouts.

#2. WWE Extreme Rules

As with TLC, Extreme Rules became one of the most extreme nights of the year and saw several WWE rivalries being settled in gimmick matches. This year allowed every match on the card to have a stipulation, but many of these were forced because of the show's nature.

If WWE is looking to retire many of these events, it's easy to see Extreme Rules on the list. Otherwise, the company could also move the event to a time when it would make sense for several storylines to end in an extreme manner.

#1. Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell has recently been a hot topic of conversation, as many fans and Triple H have noted that the concept appears to have run its course. The Hell in a Cell structure was once seen as a unique selling point and a way to end deeply personal rivalries.

Since becoming an annual affair, many matches inside Satan's Structure didn't do justice to the concept or felt forced. Of all the gimmick events that need to be canceled, Hell in a Cell is perhaps the main one, and the structure could then return on a special occasion if required.

Do you think WWE will cancel any other events in the coming years? Have your say in the comments section below.

