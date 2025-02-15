4 WWE RAW women stars who they are dating or married

2025 has been a historic year for WWE, as the Stamford-based promotion has undergone some monumental shifts. The weekly flagship show, RAW, has moved to the global streaming giant, Netflix.

WWE Superstars are always on the road, traveling all around the world and spending most of their time with their fellow stars away from their families. In this environment, they develop a family-like bond that sometimes evolves into romance, leading stars to date or even marry one another.

This article presents a list of four major WWE Women’s Superstars' their real-life relationships that you might not know about:

#4. Reigning Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is married to a former WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley is one of the top superstars in the WWE today. The Eradicator captured the Women’s World Title on January 6th, 2025, at RAW’s debut episode on Netflix, where she defeated Liv Morgan to reclaim the championship that she technically never lost.

Ripley's popularity draws a massive fanbase, as spectators often want to know more about their favorite stars' personal lives. One of the most frequently asked questions concerns Mami’s significant other. Rhea was romantically involved with Dominik Mysterio in kayfabe and the on-screen couple gained significant popularity through their relationship.

However, in reality, The Nightmare tied the knot with current AEW star Buddy Matthews (FKA: Buddy Murphy) last year. Ripley and Matthews began dating two years ago and got engaged in 2023, eventually marrying in June 2024.

#3. Becky Lynch tied the knot in 2021

Former Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch has been absent from television since May of last year when she faced Liv Morgan in a steel cage match for the title. She lost that match after Dominik Mysterio interfered.

Big Time Becks has already built a Hall of Fame-worthy career and has a vast fan base. While many may already know this, Becky Lynch is married to Seth Rollins. The couple met each other during their time together in the company and soon began dating. Lynch and Rollins got married in 2021. The lovebirds also have a daughter together.

#2. Scarlett Bordeaux is married to her stablemate

The only female member of The Final Testament stable Scarlett Bordeaux is one of the most interesting female superstars on Monday Night RAW. The SmokeShow is married to Karrion Kross. They first met while performing on the independent circuit. In September 2021, they announced their engagement, and in 2022, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Currently, Scarlett and Karrion have faced a significant challenge as three members of their heel faction, AOP and Paul Ellering, were released from their contracts, effectively disbanding The Final Testament.

#1. Maxxine Dupri got engaged last year

Maxxine Dupri has begun making waves in pro wrestling. Fans have embraced Dupri as part of The Alpha Academy stable. The WWE universe often speculates about a romantic link between Otis and Maxxine.

However, in real life, Maxxine Dupri revealed on Instagram last December that she got engaged to NXT Superstar Anthony Luke. She posted a picture of herself with Luke on the beach, proudly showcasing her engagement ring.

