4 WWE rivalries that have become 'panic button feuds'

WWE has dominated the wrestling industry for decades. Their monopoly has come with genius innovation, creative ideas, and the ability to churn them out as and when required. This has made them the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, with no one since WCW coming close to competing with them.

While WWE rightly deserves props for their victories, there have been so many times when they have gotten monotonous. Repetitiveness in the product is something fans have criticized the company for. From milking The Montreal Screwjob to repeating John Cena's push with Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon and company do not always produce fresh storylines.

One method the company regularly uses is recycling certain feuds. This practice has led to them leaning on said rivalries every time they hit a creative roadblock. On that note, we look at four WWE programs that have become panic button feuds for them.

#4. On our list of feuds WWE turns to time and again: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

WWE struck gold when Kevin Owens turned on Sami Zayn during their NXT days. For a long time after that, the two were inseparable as rivals and feuded with each other more times than we can count.

The company has overexposed the program so much that they recycled it even after their supposed last match at Battleground 2016. To be fair, Owens and Zayn are extremely reliable performers who could wrestle a great match on any given occasion.

Fans got behind them even during their recent feud and match at WrestleMania 37. However, there's no doubt that it has become a panic button rivalry at this point.

#3. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Asuka and Becky Lynch first locked horns in singles competition at Royal Rumble 2019 in a highly-acclaimed match. It began a rivalry that WWE has relied upon to produce stellar matches on television and premium live events.

Asuka and Lynch have traded wins and losses countless times. In that time, they also embraced the friendly side of their rivalry after The Man revealed she was pregnant and was taking time off. The Empress of Tomorrow hugged Big Time Becks and accepted her RAW Women's Championship in 2020.

Recently, Asuka renewed hostilities with the 35-year-old after her return from injury. They are currently feuding and costing each other big opportunities. Fans love to see the two women go at it, but the rivalry is a couple of matches away from being overused.

#2. The New Day vs. The Usos

It perhaps goes without saying that The New Day and The Usos are the two best tag teams in WWE today. They are the benchmarks of the division and hold innumerable records between themselves. This has led to the company reverting back to their rivalry to showcase high-profile tag team matches.

The New Day and The Usos have traded many insults, wins, and titles over the years. What makes this rivalry click with fans is the fact that the tandems have constantly reinvented themselves. We have seen New Day fight the twins as babyfaces and as heels, and vice-versa.

Given the amazing chemistry between the duos and the matches they have put on, no one will ever say no to another round between them. However, it has become a rivalry that WWE seemingly finds comfort in, perhaps at the expense of building other teams up.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar is the current product's most defining rivalry. What began in 2015 as a WrestleMania match has evolved into a feud that WWE cashes in on time and again.

Reigns and Lesnar first crossed paths when the former won the Royal Rumble and challenged the latter to a WrestleMania 31 match. Presently, the two are set to do battle at SummerSlam 2022 in a Last Man Standing match. In recent years, they have faced each other in triple threat, fatal 4-way, steel cage matches, and mostly with championships on the line.

The high-profile nature of the program, coupled with the rivals being the biggest stars in the business, makes it a feud WWE loves to revisit. Given how often they have duked it out, it is not surprising that their rivalry has become the staple of WWE programming for nearly a decade.

Find out which AEW star has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far