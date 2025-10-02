  • home icon
4 WWE Rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't

By Love Verma
Published Oct 02, 2025 04:57 GMT
Rey Mysterio and Jade Cargill. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Rey Mysterio and Jade Cargill. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Welcome to another edition of WWE rumors we hope are true and we hope aren't. The Stamford-based promotion is heading toward Crown Jewel, and during recent episodes of RAW and SmackDown, some major developments took place.

In this article, we will be looking at the recent ongoing rumors, four WWE rumors we hope are true, and one we hope isn't.

#5. #4. Hope True: Jade Cargill injury updates

Due to Nia Jax's actions, Jade Cargill was busted open during the latest episode of SmackDown. The Storm was bleeding from her head, raising major concerns among the audience. Due to this, The Irresistible Force received significant heat from the WWE Universe.

Amidst the chaos, two reports emerged concerning the medical situation of the former AEW star. An update from PWInsider Elite revealed that Jade was able to avoid needing plastic surgery after the incident. This is a big relief for her fans.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select confirmed that Jade is physically fine and was in good spirits after SmackDown. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if she doesn't compete in the squared circle for a while.

We hope both rumors are true about The Storm and that she returns to WWE soon, fully recovered.

#3. Hope True: Rey Mysterio's WWE return is on the horizon

It's been a long time since Rey Mysterio last competed in the squared circle. The Master of 619 is currently on hiatus from in-ring action due to a torn groin and a ruptured eardrum. However, the latest report from PWInsider Elite confirmed that Rey is expected to be at the WWE Performance Centre this week as he works toward getting medically cleared to compete again.

We hope that the rumor is true, as the return of the Hall of Famer could open interesting directions and storylines in the Stamford-based promotion.

#2. Not true: Tony D'Angelo's main roster arrival

Tony D'Angelo is currently part of NXT, but on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that it is presumed Tony will soon be heading to the main roster, as he's been absent from NXT television. However, it's important to note that no one has heard anything from him of late yet.

Though Angelo's main roster arrival will elevate his status in the company, we hope the rumor isn't true, since both RAW and SmackDown already have a stacked roster. It's likely that if he arrives on the main roster, he might get lost in the shuffle.

#1. Hope true: Kofi Kingston is not injured

Kofi Kingston and LA Knight locked horns on Monday Night RAW. During the match, The Megastar connected his knee to Kingston's face. This scary moment raised concerns among the fans about The New Day member. However, reports confirmed that Kofi hasn't been added to WWE's internal injury list.

This seems to confirm that he is okay and has not suffered any major injury on the red brand. We hope the rumor is true and that Kofi is completely fine after what happened on RAW.

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

