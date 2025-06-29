4 WWE stars who can become El Grande Americano following Chad Gable's injury

WWE has been hit with a wave of injuries in 2025. Major stars and former world champions, including Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Liv Morgan, have all had to take extended breaks due to serious medical issues.

Ad

Another big name has joined that list. Chad Gable was involved in a backstage incident with Penta, where the luchador viciously attacked the Olympian's arm. It has now been revealed that Chad will need surgery, and this angle was created to write him off television.

This raises many questions, but perhaps the biggest is what happens with Chad's alter-ego, El Grande Americano. He has portrayed a luchador for months now, and the masked character even holds the Speed Championship.

Ad

Trending

Due to El Grande Americano being masked, World Wrestling Entertainment could opt to have somebody else under the mask. This article will take a look at four stars who can take up the mantle in Gable's absence, including stablemates of his, an underutilized superstar, and one of Chad's biggest rivals.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

#4. Brutus Creed & #3. Julius Creed; The Creed Brothers could hilariously alternate

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Creed Brothers are a tag team currently on WWE RAW. They began their careers on the NXT brand, where they even held the NXT Tag Team Titles. Presently, they're part of American Made, but they were once associated with the Diamond Mine stable.

Right now, Brutus and Julius Creed aren't doing much in WWE. They joined the main roster with a lot of fanfare, but for some reason, their initial push ended quickly, and they lost momentum. This was quite disappointing for many fans.

Ad

They regained some as part of American Made, but they're still not doing much that fans can really sink their teeth into. That might change in the absence of Gable, however, as they could be the ones to pick up the El Grande Americano mantle. Not individually, though; instead, they both might do it.

For example, on one show, Julius Creed could wear the mask. The following week, Brutus Creed could claim he is El Grande Americano. It would be silly, as their body types would give them away, but the changes would be irritating for their foes, and it would be hilarious for fans.

Ad

#2. Ludwig Kaiser was paying close attention on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ludwig Kaiser is one of the top wrestlers in the world. He can brawl, utilize techniques, and overpower opponents. He is also agile and extremely shredded. Add in the WWE star's amazing promo skills, and he has it all to be a top guy.

In terms of success, he hasn't won a lot of gold, but he has captured some. He and Giovanni Vinci were the Tag Team Champions in NXT.

Ad

The star was in the middle of a major push in WWE last year. He broke away from Gunther to focus on his singles career. Sadly, that push faded this year, and Kaiser hasn't been used much on television.

He did show up on RAW, however, by briefly glancing over and noticing Chad Gable being injured by Penta. This could have been a teaser that Ludwig will be taking the mask. If that happens, it might be a way for the German star to return to television regularly.

Ad

#1. Otis could return under the mask

Expand Tweet

Ad

Otis is a former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion and Mr. Money in the Bank. He is currently part of The Alpha Academy, which was initially led by Chad Gable. The two had an ugly split, however, which led to Chad being booted from the stable.

The big man hasn't appeared on WWE television for quite some time. He fought Rusev and was destroyed by The Bulgarian Brute. Since then, he has only been mentioned in passing. That could actually work in the company's favor, however.

Otis' big return could be under the mask. While fans would know it is him due to his body type and personality, it would still be a hilarious surprise. Plus, given his history with Gable, it would be especially offensive to the Olympian, which would only make it more humorous.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!