4 WWE stars who can join The Judgment Day after Carlito was removed from RAW

The Judgment Day is short another member now that Carlito has announced his WWE exit in the next two weeks. Taking care of this sudden vacancy, here are four stars the heel faction could try to add to its ranks after The Bad Apple’s departure.

#4. Roxanne Perez already has a foot in The Judgment Day

Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day in a backstage segment several weeks ago. The Prince brought her to the crew’s clubhouse when Liv Morgan was on hiatus owing to a Hollywood movie shoot. When Raquel Rodriguez protested against adding Roxy to the group behind The Miracle Kid’s back, Balor said that she would just help the faction out from time to time.

Thus, The Prodigy isn’t an official member of The Judgment Day. However, after Carlito’s exit, the former Demon King may push for her to be included in the ranks of the group. After all, she helped him and JD McDonagh on this week’s episode of RAW in their match against The War Raiders, which earned them a shot at the World Tag Team Championship.

Moreover, Roxy is also disrupting the bonds between Morgan, Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio, something Balor seems to be enjoying a lot.

#3. Rusev and #2. Lana have a Liv Morgan connection

Rusev returned to WWE in April 2025 and is yet to find his footing on Monday Night RAW. Lana has also been signed by the Stamford-based promotion on a Legends contract. Prior to their first departures, there was a storyline where Liv Morgan was romantically involved with Lana. She even gatecrashed a kayfabe wedding where The Ravishing Russian was marrying Bobby Lashley.

Prior to this, Lana was the former manager of Rusev. The 40-year-old and The Bulgarian Brute were paired together on-screen while they were also dating in real life. While Rusev is back to active programming, his former manager has yet to make a television appearance.

Given their relationship with Liv Morgan, the duo could join The Judgment Day. The Miracle Kid could invite them to put a damper on Finn Balor’s plans to take over the faction by increasing the number of people she trusts.

#1. Omos could be the heel faction’s new muscle

Omos is still under contract with WWE but hasn’t been seen on television for a long time. He last appeared in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April 2024. The Nigerian wrestler got busy with Pro Wrestling NOAH while he was not utilized by the Stamford-based promotion. He even secured the GHC Tag Team Championship alongside his partner, Jack Morris, by defeating Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura.

However, he had to relinquish his belt when WWE called him back earlier in 2025, but the company has yet to put him to use. The Judgment Day has struggled with powerhouse wrestlers like Bron Breakker and even Damian Priest on a few occasions. Thus, adding Omos to their ranks would solve this problem. It will be interesting to see who eventually joins the heel faction to replace Carlito.

