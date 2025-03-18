4 WWE stars who can join The Judgment Day following RAW

The Judgment Day could get a new member very soon on WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio has been pushing to add more stars to the group, while Finn Balor has been against the idea.

The latest edition of RAW saw Dominik suggest Penta join the group. However, Balor was completely against the idea. 'Dirty' Dom seems set on adding a few WWE stars to make the faction stronger.

Later in the show, ‘Dirty’ Dom cost Finn the Intercontinental Championship match by mistake, following which Penta came out to beat down The Judgment Day members. It looks like The Prince too could leave the faction soon, while Dom brings in some new faces.

Check out the four WWE stars who can join The Judgment Day following the latest edition of RAW:

#4. Omos could return on WWE RAW

WWE has Omos sitting on the sidelines for a long time. The Nigerian Giant promised to have a remarkable career in the Stamford-based promotion, but it seems like he has become an afterthought to the creative team.

Omos could return to RAW on Netflix to join The Judgment Day as the group’s new muscle. The faction doesn't have a powerhouse after Damian Priest’s exit. Adding The Nigerian Giant to the mix could benefit them as they could once again become a group to be reckoned with.

Working with stars like Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio could benefit Omos, who was once feuding with former World Champions like Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley. He could get a good push and become a singles star eventually.

#3. Karrion Kross could carry on his story

The master manipulator recently lost his associates Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering to WWE's recent releases. Karrion Kross has played a major role on the main roster that has largely gone unnoticed.

Kross has been instrumental in turning many WWE Superstars heel over the past several months. He could benefit from getting a group back together on the red brand.

The Herald of Doomsday could join forces with The Judgment Day to make the group more powerful. He could work as the evil mastermind and the powerhouse of the faction, and maybe even Finn Balor could work well off him.

It would appear that Karrion Kross still has a story to tell that could unfold into something much bigger on the main roster. The Judgment Day could provide him the platform to take his story forward.

#2. Scarlett could also join the faction

Karrion Kross could take Scarlett with him to The Judgment Day to add numbers to the faction. The RAW stable already has Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the Women’s Tag Team Champions, operating as a top duo.

Adding Scarlett to the mix could provide another dimension to the faction that is slowly dying. She could work as the manager of The Judgment Day and also work alongside the women in the group to get ahead as an in-ring talent.

Kross and Scarlett have a lot of potential that they showed during their time in NXT. Triple H could use the faction to help them unleash their true potential to the WWE Universe.

#1. AJ Styles can help elevate The Judgment Day

AJ Styles is another top name who could do wonders with The Judgment Day by his side. He has already worked in many factions before and has had a good time with The O.C.

The Phenomenal One could have a change of heart after his recent run-ins with Karrion Kross. That could see him align with his former friend Finn Balor as a heel and work in the faction.

Styles is one of the biggest WWE stars on the RAW roster and he can help the group get back to prominence. He could play the role previously played by Damian Priest in getting the faction ahead with some big wins.

Balor and Styles working together would be a treat for many fans. It would also provide more learning opportunities to the younger stars in the faction.

