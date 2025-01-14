4 WWE stars who could challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41

WWE Monday Night RAW last week featured a major title change. The then-Women's World Champion Liv Morgan went one-on-one with Rhea Ripley, which was a match years in the making.

In the end, Rhea stood tall. Not only did she defeat Liv Morgan, but laid out Dominik Mysterio. Now, it seems their rivalry is over, as Rhea has shifted her focus to what may come next. RAW gave a glimpse of this, as both Nia Jax and Bayley are seemingly eyeing her title.

With Nia and Bayley both looking at the gold now, this likely means neither will be challenging The Ripper come WrestleMania. Instead, this opens up the playing field to a wide variety of other performers.

Assuming Nia, Bayley, and Liv Morgan will no longer be in the title picture with The Eradicator come WrestleMania, who could be the one to challenge her? This article will look at a handful of possible challengers for the Women's World Championship at The Show Of Shows.

Below are four WWE stars who could challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

#4. Alexa Bliss could be a surprising challenge for Mami

Alexa Bliss is a highly decorated WWE star. While she never held gold on the NXT brand, she managed to win world titles on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. She is also a multi-time tag team champion.

The talented, but at times, spooky superstar hasn't been seen in WWE for quite some time. Her last match with the company came at the 2023 Royal Rumble where she lost to Bianca Belair in singles competition.

While many think Alexa could return as part of The Wyatt Sicks, she could surprise fans and instead target Rhea Ripley and the Women's World Title. This would be a surprise to fans and come out of nowhere, but it would also feel completely fresh.

#3. Becky Lynch's WWE return could see her challenge Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest female star in WWE history. She has won multiple world titles and even main-evented WrestleMania. Her popularity during the rise of The Man character rivaled that of any wrestler, regardless of gender, at the top of the card.

Just like Alexa Bliss, Becky has been away from WWE for quite a while. Her last match was a losing effort against Liv Morgan on Monday Night RAW last May. Sadly, she hasn't been seen since.

Despite that, Becky has been routinely used in advertising and promotion for Netflix, including in-person appearances. As a result, she will surely return. When she does, The Man and Rhea Ripley having a WrestleMania rematch could be extremely memorable and very entertaining.

#2. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley would be a show stealer

IYO SKY is a fantastic pro wrestler. She can deliver in the ring better than just about anyone and she has a unique charisma that stands out among the crowd. This combination has led to her winning the WWE Women's Championship and tag team gold on the main roster.

The Genius Of The Sky is a member of Damage CTRL and turned babyface in 2024. In doing so, she has become one of WWE's most popular female competitors. This is on top of being one of the best in-ring workers the promotion has in any division.

Many fans believe Rhea and IYO will go at it at WrestleMania 41, and frankly, SKY should be Ripley's challenger. The two would put on an all-time match that would never be forgotten. Plus, it would be a fantastic example of two babyfaces colliding.

#1. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley could have a rubber match

Charlotte Flair is an extremely accomplished performer. The Queen is a 14-time world champion in WWE. Additionally, she is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and she's even held the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Queen missed over an entire year of action. She was injured on WWE SmackDown when a move went wrong with Asuka. Over the last 13 months or so, Flair has been preparing to come back stronger than ever.

Flair is seemingly ready to return at any time. When she does, she could step up to Rhea Ripley. The two have fought at WrestleMania twice before. Charlotte won in 2020 and Rhea won in 2023. Which of the two would stand tall in a rubber match? That story could be fascinating.

