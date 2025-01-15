4 WWE stars in danger of missing Royal Rumble 2025

The 2025 Royal Rumble is fast approaching and is set to take place in less than three weeks from now in Indianapolis on February 1. Some of the top stars on RAW and SmackDown have already declared for it, and more superstars are expected to confirm their participation in the coming episodes of the two brands.

At the same time, there are a few superstars that are on hiatus at the moment, and it is unclear whether they will be ready on time to compete at the Royal Rumble. We take a look at four of them here.

#4. AJ Styles says his injury is 'challenging'

It has been more than three months since AJ Styles last competed in WWE. He was injured during a match with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown back in October and has been out of action since then.

The Phenomenal One has said that his foot injury is legitimate and recently took to social media to provide an update on it, calling it 'challenging.' WWE has provided no timetable for his return and it is safe to say that his appearance at the Royal Rumble is in serious jeopardy.

#3. Jade Cargill may return after the Royal Rumble

On November 22, Jade Cargill was ruled out indefinitely as a result of a backstage assault on SmackDown. There were conflicting reports that her injury was part of the storyline but some noted she had some genuine injuries too. WWE has kept her out for quite a long time now.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion was seen training at WWE Performance Center, but it is still unclear when she will return. WWE could bring her back as a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble, or have her return closer to the Elimination Chamber on March 1. She should be back in action, though, before WrestleMania 41.

#2. Braun Strowman teases WWE return at the Royal Rumble

The Monster Among Men has been out for a couple of weeks, dealing with an illness that has even forced him to lose weight. He is working his way back to SmackDown, which should happen before the Royal Rumble.

Still, WWE Creative could keep him out until February 1 and have him return as a surprise entrant. However, since WWE has provided no return timetable, one can only speculate when he will be back.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman took to social media and teased a return at the Royal Rumble, as he was working out in the gym.

"I don’t think it’s gonna be to much of a problem to toss anyone out of the Royal Rumble, just gotta politic my way into it like the ones that already have!!!!" he wrote on Instagram.

#1. Randy Orton could interfere in Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens title match

Randy Orton has been out for nearly two months following a Piledriver from Kevin Owens on SmackDown. The expectation is that WWE should bring him back before the Royal Rumble, or at the premium live event, where Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Kevin Owens in a ladder match.

Randy Orton could return and cost KO his title opportunity, getting revenge on the former Universal Champion. The Viper could also enter the Rumble as a surprise entrant. The other scenario is that WWE keeps him out until early February and brings him back on the first SmackDown after the Royal Rumble.

