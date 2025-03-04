4 WWE stars who are in danger of missing WrestleMania 41

WWE's biggest premium live event, WrestleMania, is just around a month and a half away. The sports entertainment juggernaut will host this year's Show of Shows from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on April 19th and 20th.

So far, a handful of major matches have been confirmed for the show. This includes Gunther vs. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton.

Beyond those massive names, there seem to be clear or potential paths for other stars at The Show of Shows. For example, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will likely be connected. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu might be, too.

Unfortunately, some notable names in World Wrestling Entertainment are in danger of missing the biggest show of the year. This article will take a look at four top stars who notably might miss out on WrestleMania 41 if something doesn't change soon.

Four WWE stars who are in danger of missing WrestleMania 41.

#4. Sami Zayn might be out of action due to Kevin Owens' beating

Sami Zayn is one of the most likable babyfaces in WWE history. Fans love the talented star, and he has had great success. Sami has even headlined WrestleMania 39 in a tag team match alongside Kevin Owens against The Usos.

At last year's WrestleMania, Sami had one of the biggest nights of his career. The talented star challenged Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He not only won the title, but Zayn ended The Ring General's undefeated streak on the main roster.

Unfortunately, Sami was absolutely brutalized by Kevin Owens at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, and last night on RAW, Michael Cole stated there was no timetable for a return. This could mean that The Underdog From The Underground will miss the show altogether unless he recovers in time. Even if he does, what could he do? That, too, remains unclear.

#3. Rhea Ripley is out of luck, at least as of now



Rhea Ripley is the biggest star in women's wrestling today. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is a multi-time world champion who has also held gold in NXT and NXT UK.

The Eradicator had a big night at WWE WrestleMania 40 last year. She went one-on-one with Becky Lynch in the show's opening match. The two had a fantastic bout, and Rhea stood tall.

It was expected that Rhea would be in a headline match at this year's Show of Shows in Las Vegas, but that might not happen now. Ripley shockingly lost the Women's World Title to IYO SKY last night on RAW. Now, IYO is scheduled to go one-on-one with Bianca Belair.

What will The Eradicator do? For now, her path is unclear.

#2. Bayley has no clear path to The Show of Shows



Bayley has done nearly everything there is to do in WWE. She is the inaugural Women's Grand Slam Champion.

The Role Model had a dreamy WrestleMania last year. After winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Bayley challenged and defeated IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship during WrestleMania Sunday. It was an incredible moment.

However, Bayley has no clear path to this year's show. She failed to win the 2025 Royal Rumble Match, the Elimination Chamber Match, and even the NXT Women's Title. What the veteran star does on April 19th and 20th isn't clear, and there's a chance it is simply watching the show at home.

#1. Becky Lynch still hasn't returned to WWE television

Prior to Rhea Ripley's unreal rise, Becky Lynch was the most popular woman in WWE. She is a former WrestleMania main eventer and a multi-time world champion. The Man has even dabbled in Hollywood.

While The Man hasn't been seen in WWE for the better part of the past year, she did compete at WrestleMania last year. As noted, she challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in the opening bout of WrestleMania Saturday. However, Becky came up short.

The former Women's World Champion left the company last year, and fans have been expecting her back for months, yet she hasn't shown up. If Becky doesn't appear soon, she will very likely miss WrestleMania altogether. This would be a shame, as she's a big star, and The Showcase of The Immortals deserves to have The Man on it.

