4 WWE stars who deserve massive push following Clash at the Castle

WWE is ready to host its next premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, this Saturday, June 15. The event is headlined by the World Heavyweight Championship Match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre and the I Quit Match between the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles.

In the meantime, more superstars will be in action in the PLE, which is another event that will take place outside the United States and could set the stage for new feuds heading into the Money in the Bank (July 16) and SummerSlam (August 3) Premium Live Events.

With that in mind, we take a look at four superstars that WWE has to push after the Clash at the Castle: Scotland PLE.

#4. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker moved to WWE RAW in late April, but never found a spot in the King of the Ring tournament qualifiers. This decision by RAW GM Adam Pearce led to Breakker getting out of control and assaulting his opponents in the ring and backstage.

Even though he has been unstoppable lately, taking out Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov, he still has no direction when it comes to the title picture.

Bron Breakker is considered championship material for WWE and the company seemingly plans to push him heading into Money in the Bank and SummerSlam and have him challenge either for the Intercontinental Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship. Another scenario is for him to win the Money in the Bank Ladder match and have a title match in the future.

#3. LA Knight

LA Knight got a major push last year, and became a fan favorite, going as far as challenging then Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Since then, he has yet to get another title opportunity, but this can change after the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

That said, WWE could give LA Knight a massive push by having him win the Money in the Bank Ladder match or dethroning the United States Champion Logan Paul and claiming the title.

#2. Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai has to get a major push, seeing as she has done a great job with Damage CTRL, and has shown that she has what it takes to step up and make the difference in many a fan's opinion.

In her case, the best way for WWE to push her would be through the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match, which would let her get a title match and cash it on reigning Women's Champion Bayley, re-igniting the feud that started after the Royal Rumble in January and lasted through WrestleMania 40, where Bayley became champion.

#1. Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton with the NXT Women's Championship

Many fans feel that Tiffany Stratton maybe the one WWE Superstar that deserves a massive push more than anyone in the company. She has done a great job since she became a main part of the SmackDown roster in early 2024 and has thrived on the blue brand as a heel.

She has shown she has both the wrestling and mic skills to make the difference as a champion and WWE should have her continue her feud with Bayley and extend it for a few premium live events.

