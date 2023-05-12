4 WWE stars who failed to make it big in Hollywood

There have been several WWE Superstars who left their ring careers behind to pursue careers in Hollywood. Only a few of them have found success. The Rock is the most apparent name that springs to mind. Batista is another major name that has found success on the big screen.

Unfortunately, not everyone is The Rock or Batista, and their ambitions to become true cinematic stars inevitably fail. Today, we examine four such celebrities who made a valiant effort to make it big in Hollywood but failed horribly.

#4. Triple H was successful in the WWE but not on the big screen

Triple H as Jarko Grimwood in Blade Trinity.

Triple H has made some poor choices in movies, which is surprising considering that he has always made the right choices in the WWE, from being one of the greatest heel characters to becoming the company's decision-maker.

His leading roles in the box office flop Inside Out, and The Chaperone from the WWE Studio cost the company millions of dollars.

Triple H also appeared in various films outside of the WWE Studios, such as Blade Trinity. In those performances, he really cemented his entry into the realms of absurdity. There were some dubious judgments and moments in the movie itself.

Some may have liked the fact that Triple H was cast as Jarko Grimwood. But, in a film full of headshakes, it was a disaster anytime Hunter opened his mouth.

#3. Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan as Thunderlips in Rocky 3.

Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly WWE's biggest star, and if anyone was going to make it big in Hollywood, it was Hogan. Nonetheless, despite millions of Hulkamaniacs and Hogan's big break as Thunderlips in Rocky 3, he failed miserably.

As a result of his success as Thunderlips, he decided to temporarily retire from professional wrestling and focus only on acting. This turned out to be a terrible decision because his lackluster acting abilities were on display in films like Mr. Nanny and Santa with Muscles, both of which had disastrous box-office results.

#2. Steve Austin

Steve Austin in The Condemned.

Steve Austin's failure to succeed in Hollywood is extremely astounding, given that he was among the most renowned wrestlers of all time and had a great rivalry with The Rock.

After his wrestling career was cut short, the temptation of a high paycheck convinced him to take on the role in films like The Condemned and The Stranger, neither of which did well at the box office.

Austin shared the screen with legends such as Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Jet Li. Any actor aspiring to be Hollywood's next major action star would surely love to get a rub with a lead of Stallone's stature. Still, unfortunately for Stone Cold, it didn't work out, as most of his solo films failed to earn money, and went direct to video.

#1. Goldberg

Goldberg dressed as Santa in Santa's Slay.

Goldberg, who was one of the biggest WCW stars. He made a few attempts to bring his notoriety to the big screen. Nonetheless, Da Man never completely grasped the concept of remarkable achievement.

While he had a fun time playing himself in the wrestling comedy Ready to Rumble, he flopped in everything else he tried in Hollywood. He had little acting talent, but he had a badass demeanor that helped him land a role in The Longest Yard.

There was just one positive outcome from his acting career: he met his wife on the sets of Santa's Slay, a comedy-horror film in which he portrayed the protagonist.

