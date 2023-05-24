4 WWE stars who got their arms broken courtesy of Brock Lesnar

If Brock Lesnar had only one skill on his resume, it would be taking people to Suplex City. However, if he had two, the other would definitely be breaking bones. He is aptly named ‘The Beast’ in WWE given his history of mauling his opponents.

Since his debut in 2002, The Beast has been in the ring with several notable superstars such as Triple H, The Undertaker, The Rock, and others. Stepping into the ring with Brock is never a walk in the park, and some of his opponents have had the misfortune of facing his most vicious side.

These unlucky encounters resulted in The Beast breaking bones and causing significant damage. Here are four WWE Superstars who had their arm broken by Brock Lesnar.

#4. Triple H

Brock Lesnar suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of John Cena in the main event of Extreme Rules 2012. On the following Monday Night RAW, The Beast came to the ring while John Laurinaitis showered him with praise.

When The Beast was cutting his promo, Triple H ran interference and subjected Brock Lesnar to a rather stern warning enveloped in gentle words. The Game revealed that WWE would not add more clauses to his original contract even if John Laurinaitis had accepted Lesnar’s terms. When Laurinaitis tried to hold his ground with an authority letter, Triple H tore it up.

After hearing The Game reject all his demands, The Beast brought him to his knees with a devastating attack. In the end, Lesnar executed the Kimura Lock on Triple H and held on until he snapped the now COO’s arm.

Superstars such as Big Show, Sheamus, and others rushed to the ring to save him, but by this time Brock Lesnar had walked away.

#3. Shawn Michaels

Prior to SummerSlam 2012, Shawn Michaels became Brock Lesnar’s target. The Heartbreak Kid's only fault was that he was Triple H’s best friend.

On the August 13, 2012, episode of Monday Night RAW, Shawn Michaels cut a backstage promo with Triple H where he revealed that he was unsure of Lesnar's brutality and that he would rather support The Game from ringside than get in the ring with The Beast.

Following this, while HBK was trying to leave the building, Paul Heyman blocked Michaels’ car with his own. While the two were arguing, The Beast ambushed Michaels and carried him back to the ring.

By the time Triple H arrived, Lesnar had Michaels in the Kimura Lock and Heyman warned The Game to back off or else The Beast would break HBK’s arm. Even though Triple H backed off, The Beast broke the arm anyway.

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar hurriedly left the ring. leaving Triple H fuming and Michaels in excruciating pain.

#2. Mark Henry

Brock Lesnar returned to Monday Night RAW on December 30, 2013, to proclaim himself as the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. He claimed he would take on the winner from John Cena vs. Randy Orton scheduled for Royal Rumble 2014.

During this time, Mark Henry interrupted The Beast hoping to overpower him, but that altercation ended quite poorly for Henry when Lesnar speared him through the barricade.

On the following RAW, The World’s Strongest Athlete arrived in the arena to seek revenge. Unfortunately, this time it ended with a dislocated elbow for Henry after The Beast put him in the Kimura Lock.

#1. Cody Rhodes is Brock Lesnar's latest victim

Cody Rhodes has been locking horns with Lesnar since the RAW after WrestleMania 39. They had a match at Backlash 2023 and The American Nightmare walked away with the victory.

This didn’t sit well with Brock Lesnar, and on the Monday Night RAW of May 22, 2023, The Beast brutally attacked Cody Rhodes before issuing an open challenge for Night of Champions.

To everyone's surprise, The American Nightmare wanted to answer the call for Night of Champions. But even before he could confront The Beast, The American Nightmare was in the Kimura Lock, which resulted in Rhodes’ broken arm.

