4 WWE stars who could help Liv Morgan dethrone Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring

WWE's next premium live event is a matter of days away. Saturday marks the day that the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event airs on various platforms live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The card is stacked, but one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the show will see Liv Morgan challenge Becky Lynch. The Women's World Championship will be on the line, but this one has been getting personal.

Becky won the prized title in a Battle Royal on RAW several weeks ago by last eliminating Morgan. This came after the former champion, Rhea Ripley, was injured by The Miracle Kid. Liv has made it her goal to take the title, both to taunt Rhea and to best Becky.

Liv may be able to do it, but it might not be possible on her own. She could potentially find help to aid her, however. This article will look at a handful of performers who could step up and help Morgan cheat and win the prized title this weekend.

Below are four WWE stars who could help Liv Morgan dethrone Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring.

#4. Kiana James could make a splash

Kiana James is a special talent. Even before joining WWE, she trained under Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears. She wrestled in AEW and on the indies before joining NXT where she eventually became a regular and standout performer.

The talented performer was called up to the main roster in the 2024 WWE Draft. She was drafted by RAW but has yet to compete in the ring. Instead, James is an assistant to General Manager Adam Pearce. This is a far cry from being on NXT where she worked with stars like Becky Lynch and Roxanne Perez.

For now, Kiana is just known to main roster fans as someone working with Adam, but that could change at the upcoming premium live event. Kiana could shock the world and cost Becky Lynch the win as payback for their previous interactions on NXT where The Man stood tall. There's at least a little history to make it plausible.

#3. IYO SKY could stick it to The Man

IYO SKY and Jackie Redmond

IYO SKY is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world today. She is a former WWE Women's Champion and a former multi-time tag team champion. SKY also found equal success while on NXT.

The Genius of the Sky has teased a potential feud with Becky Lynch since coming to WWE Monday Night RAW, so the two having issues makes sense, but it goes beyond just that. SKY lost to Lyra Valkyria, Becky's mentee, on RAW this past Monday.

To embarrass Becky thanks to her loss and to kickstart their feud properly, The Genius of the Sky could show up and hit an Over The Moonsault on Becky behind the referee's back. Who knows, this could happen with interference from Damage CTRL.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez could return to WWE television as a heel

Raquel Rodriguez is an intimidating female superstar. She is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion but found even more success on NXT. It was on that brand that she won both the NXT Women's Tag Team Title and the NXT Women's Championship.

The powerful performer has a lot of history with Liv Morgan. While the two initially started off on the wrong foot, the pair quickly bonded and went on to become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions together.

While Raquel has been out of action due to health complications, if she can return at the King and Queen of the Ring, she may do so in a big way. Rodriguez turning heel and reuniting with her partner to help Liv defeat Becky could be great storytelling. The pair could also have a Diesel-Shawn Michaels-style presentation.

#1. Lyra Valkyria could shockingly turn heel on her mentor

Lyra Valkyria is a great in-ring competitor. While main roster WWE fans are still getting to know her, Lyra has already had excellent bouts with Zoey Stark and IYO SKY. She also delivered the goods on both NXT and NXT UK.

The Irish woman is best known for being Becky Lynch's mentee. She looks up to The Man and has expressed that many times on television. There is mutual respect and admiration between the two, but that could change come Saturday.

In what could be the biggest shocker of the show, Lyra could betray her mentor and help Liv win the Women's World Championship. Valkyria could feel as if Becky is stealing her spotlight and wants to push the old guard out of WWE.