4 WWE stars who could join Finn Balor in his own version of The Judgment Day - Popular Hall of Famer to join new stable to spite his son?

The Judgment Day has been a dominant force on WWE RAW for over a year now. The group has control of two major titles and the Money in the Bank briefcase. Unfortunately, there's a lot of inner turmoil that is seemingly preventing the stable from obtaining even more success.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are constantly at odds. The two men have been good friends in the past, but lately, the pair can't seem to get along for more than a few minutes. Naturally, this is causing issues for the faction as a whole.

While some are expecting a star to be kicked out of the group, there could be an interesting swerve instead. The Prince could possibly lead The Judgment Day without actually abandoning the faction. Like the nWo Black & White and nWo Wolfpac split, Balor could create his own Judgment Day sub-faction.

If The Prince was to branch off and expand The Judgment Day with a new stable, who could be involved? Given his issues with the group, could Balor choose select stars that would certainly get under the skin of his current stablemates? This article will look at a handful of fun options.

Below are four WWE stars who could join Finn Balor in his own version of The Judgment Day.

#4. Rey Mysterio could join just to spite his son

Rey and Dominik Mysterio

When the nWo Wolfpac launched, the group featured New World Order members loyal to Kevin Nash. While that was obvious, it also featured two surprising inclusions: Lex Luger and Sting, both men were anti-NWO and had been from the start.

While they were against Hulk Hogan's version of the stable, they joined the cooler and more rebellious group that threatened Hogan's power. There's a chance that WWE could do something similar with Rey Mysterio.

The WWE Hall of Famer would never join The Judgment Day as it stands, but he could potentially join a counter-effort spinoff group led by The Prince.

He could do it with the goal of ending The Judgment Day, but he could also do it just to annoy his son. The legend being in an opposing version of The Judgment Day would drive Dirty Dom batty.

#3. Cora Jade could be called up to WWE's main roster and join Finn's side

Cora Jade on Main Event

Cora Jade is a top star on WWE NXT. While she never managed to capture the NXT Women's Championship, she is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. Cora and her trusty kendo stick have been a major thorn in the sides of the entire women's division.

Recently, however, it appears things may be changing. She has expressed frustration with NXT and the women's locker room. Cora went as far as to grab her stuff and storm out. Many believe that this could be a sign that she's moving on up to the main roster.

If Jade is joining WWE's main roster, aligning with Finn Balor could be a smart way to make a splash in a hurry. Finn is a former multi-time champion, even once having the Universal Title in his grasp. If anybody can help Cora succeed on RAW, it would be The Prince.

#2. JD McDonagh and The Prince already have an on-screen relationship

JD McDonagh is a creepy and vile superstar. He first joined WWE through the United Kingdom Championship Tournament and NXT UK before joining the NXT brand later. As part of the 2023 WWE Draft, he was called up to the red brand.

The Irish Ace joining Finn's potential Judgment Day spinoff stable would be the most logical of all. He and Balor are long-time friends. Both are Irish, which gives them an obvious bond, and Finn helped mold JD into the WWE Superstar he has become.

The duo have already been appearing together on-screen. During the most recent episode of RAW, Finn and JD were chatting backstage. Once Balor got into a disagreement with his stablemates, he was seen walking away with JD McDonagh. Nobody makes more sense to be by Finn's side than The Irish Ace.

#1. Lyra Valkyria has Rhea Ripley's respect and animosity

Lyra Valkyria is the future of WWE. The former NXT UK star has become a full-time NXT star and nearly won gold just a few months ago. Lyra has proven herself to be a talented star and a threat to the entire women's division.

The talented Irishwoman was praised by Rhea Ripley once The Eradicator joined NXT. The two even went on to have a match. While Rhea won, she surprisingly showed a form of respect to Valkyria. Unfortunately, Ripley's cheating ways have caused the two to clash morally.

With The Nightmare and the former NXT UK star now at odds, Finn could stick it to Ripley by bringing Lyra into his potential stable. The WWE World Women's Champion would be annoyed, but Balor would have an incredible talent by his side.

In some way, it could be the perfect move for The Prince. Plus, there's the Irish bond with her too, just like with JD.

