4 WWE stars who may benefit from Liv Morgan's unfortunate injury

Liv Morgan has become one of WWE's biggest stars over the past few years. Her journey took some time, as she went from a member of The Riott Squad to a massive star who always gets a big reaction from fans and a multi-time world champion.

In fact, Liv is even one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions currently. She captured the title alongside Raquel Rodriguez yet again and they have the most number of reigns with the women's tag team title in the company's history. It has been a great time to be Liv Morgan.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worst on RAW this week. Liv suffered a dislocated shoulder early on during a bout on the red brand and doctors had the referee call off the match. It isn't yet clear how long she may be out for.

While Liv's injury is extremely unfortunate, there are some stars who could actually benefit from the incredibly talented performer taking what is hopefully a short break at most. This article will take a look at a handful of wrestlers who could benefit from this unfortunate news.

Below are four WWE stars who may benefit from Liv Morgan's unfortunate injury.

#4. Kairi Sane is already seeing the benefits after a big win

Kairi Sane is the most beloved pirate in WWE history. Sorry PCO and Paul Burchill, but Kairi is a former NXT Women's Champion and a multiple-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and fans absolutely love to watch her in action.

Notably, it was actually a bout against Kairi Sane where Liv Morgan was injured. However, it should be noted that the Damage CTRL star is in no way responsible for the injury, but nevertheless, she was in the match.

In fact, Kairi technically won the match. Due to Liv's injury, the referee awarded the match to The Pirate Princess. While Morgan's injury is certainly unfortunate, Kairi is already gaining momentum by picking up another win. This new win streak could continue moving forward.

#3. Roxanne Perez will now receive more spotlight and maybe gold

Roxanne Perez is the future of WWE. In fact, she is arguably the present. Not only did the young star set the record for the longest time spent in a Women's Royal Rumble Match this past February, but she is also a former NXT Women's Champion.

The Prodigy has been involved in a story that features Liv Morgan, plus the rest of The Judgment Day. While it isn't clear if Perez is officially a member of the WWE stable or not, she is effectively one and has been involved with the group each week.

With Liv potentially missing time, Raquel Rodriguez will need a new partner as Women's Tag Team Champion. Since Roxanne is already with The Judgment Day in some form, she very likely will slide in and thus pick up her first main roster title.

#2. Finn Balor could now freely run The Judgment Day with significantly less pushback

Finn Balor is a future WWE Hall of Famer. He is a two-time NXT Champion, a multi-time mid-card champion, a multi-time tag team champion, and the first-ever Universal Champion. This doesn't even include his accolades from before joining the Stamford-based company.

The Prince has attempted to be the leader of Judgment Day. This has received a lot of pushback from various members of the group, but the most notable pushback came from Liv Morgan. In fact, the two are often at each other's throats on WWE RAW.

With Liv Morgan out of the picture, albeit temporarily, Balor could take over The Judgment Day and do with the group as he sees fit. He already has JD McDonagh and Roxanne Perez by his side. It seemed as if he was also getting Raquel Rodriguez on his side on RAW. In many ways, Liv is the real problem for The Prince and now she might not be any longer.

#1. Asuka could be IYO SKY's next challenger in WWE

Asuka is another future WWE Hall of Famer. She has won the Royal Rumble Match, Mixed Match Challenge, and Money in the Bank. She also went on an impressive undefeated streak in NXT and is a multi-time world champion.

The Empress actually made her comeback on WWE Monday Night RAW just last night. She returned as part of the Queen of the Ring tournament and defeated Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer to advance.

Many fans assumed Asuka was losing the Queen of the Ring tournament, but with Liv's injury, IYO SKY needs a top-level opponent, and soon. Asuka could now be crowned Queen of the Ring instead of a SmackDown star to give IYO her next opponent in place of The Miracle Kid.

