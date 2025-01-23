4 WWE stars who need to change their finishers

WWE has numerous top stars that have helped make this era one to remember. Part of the reason World Wrestling Entertainment is experiencing a new boom era is the quality of talent filling out each show.

A lot of things help make a top star particularly notable. They can be great in-ring wrestlers, excellent promos, or masterful at developing their characters. In some cases, great entrance music or a memorable finisher can also elevate the performer to new heights.

Unfortunately, there are some stars who may be over or heavily pushed, but their finishers are actually lackluster or otherwise bring down their performance. While this certainly isn't applicable to many names, it does apply to some.

This article will take a look at four active stars from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown who could arguably use a new finishing move to spice up things. They could need to change it due to the move being unimpressive or because it may be unoriginal. Regardless, a change is needed.

Below are four WWE stars who could use a new finisher.

#4. Bayley's Rose Plant finisher isn't impactful enough

Bayley has had one of the greatest runs of any female wrestler in WWE history. She was the first-ever Grand Slam Champion, having held the top titles on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, along with tag team gold. In fact, she even won a world title as recently as last April.

Unfortunately, though as great as The Role Model is, she has suffered with some not very impactful finishing moves throughout her career. Both the Bayley to Belly and the Rose Plant DDT lack impact that really works as a finisher, especially in this modern era with incredible athletes on WWE NXT, RAW, and SmackDown.

While it requires set-up, it may be ideal for Bayley's diving elbow drop to become her finisher full-time. It does require a bigger bump, which means wear and tear on the body, but it looks significantly better.

#3. LA Knight could use a more exciting finisher

LA Knight has had quite the rise in WWE over the past few years. He went from becoming Max Dupri to evolving back into the LA Knight character. Fans got behind him and it led to Knight capturing the United States Championship from Logan Paul.

The Megastar uses The BFT as a finisher. For those unaware, the move is an odd variation of a DDT or Randy Orton's RKO where both men land face forward. To LA Knight's credit, the move does get a pop, but it is more than a little awkward.

WWE and Knight would be wise to switch things up. Instead of using a move that looks like a lesser version of other stars' finishers, The Megastar should have something different entirely. Perhaps The Burning Hammer would be more fitting for the powerful Knight.

#2. Jimmy Uso needs to stand out in WWE

Jimmy Uso is an OG Bloodline member. As part of The Usos, Jimmy is known as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers in WWE history. As a singles star, however, Jimmy is still trying to find his place. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn all have their own identity.

For Jimmy Uso, the big issue is something that permeates throughout The Bloodline. Too many of the members of the WWE stable use the same moves. For example, he and Jimmy both use a Top Rope Splash. He, Jimmy, and Roman Reigns all use a Spear.

For Uso to truly stand out, he needs his own unique finisher. He could use the Tequila Sunrise after The Usos used it many years ago. Alternatively, the Whisper in The Wind could become a finisher instead of just a standard move.

#1. Gunther should have something more consistent

Gunther is a dominant and impressive WWE star. He had record-long title reigns with the United Kingdom Championship and Intercontinental Title. From there, he won and remains the World Heavyweight Champion.

The Ring General may be a controversial choice for this list. Technically, Gunther doesn't have one finisher, nor two. He barely even has an official finisher. Instead, the WWE star finishes matches with a plethora of moves, ranging from a Sleeper hold to a Lariat to a Powerbomb.

That is the problem, however. While it is fun to never know when a match might end, Gunther would be better off with a more consistent and impressive finisher fans can identify. Perhaps the Splash off the top rope should be his finisher moving forward, but given Jey Uso uses it, a different finisher may be necessary.

