4 WWE stars who need to be repackaged ASAP

WWE has been on fire for several years now. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut truly began to reach new heights starting in 2022, once Triple H took over the creative direction of the promotion.

Ad

Since then, business has been booming. World Wrestling Entertainment breaks records left and right, and there is no end in sight. While nothing is ever perfect, fan and talent morale seems to be significantly up in this era compared to the Vince McMahon-led regime.

One of the highlights of RAW and SmackDown in this era is Triple H's ability to find what works best for talent. Piper Niven dropping the Doudrop name, Drew McIntyre finding a stellar character and personality, and the rise of Jey Uso are examples of The Game's success.

Ad

Trending

Still, some stars are struggling and are in desperate need of being repackaged. This article will take a look at four names from the main roster who are in dire need of change and could benefit by being repackaged as soon as possible.

#4. Akira Tozawa can't buy a win in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Akira Tozawa is one of the most underrated wrestlers in the world. In WWE, he is a former Cruiserweight Champion and 24/7 Champion. Before joining the company, he found success in Dragongate, PWG, and beyond.

The Japanese sensation recently suffered a tough loss on WWE Monday Night RAW. He went one-on-one with Rusev. While he wanted to take the big man out, he was decimated.

Afterwards, Natalya mentioned rebuilding Akira. This could mean a repackaging is on the way. He is a great wrestler, but his comedic gimmick means he rarely secures wins. If they repackage him as a more serious and aggressive talent, it could save him.

Ad

#3. Omos has been on the sidelines for too long

Omos is one of the most intimidating wrestlers in the world. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion is a monster in every sense. His immense size strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents. That may also apply to anybody in the locker room.

The big man has been on the sidelines for a long time. The former RAW Tag Team Champion hasn't had a match on WWE television in over a year. He did wrestle briefly for Pro Wrestling NOAH this past January, and even won tag team gold there, but he's been absent from the main roster.

Ad

It is clear that Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials don't see a role for him as he is. If Omos were to be repackaged, though, it could open him up to something new. What precisely that repackaging could be isn't clear, but as long as he isn't as silly as Skyscrapin' Shanky, it should work well enough.

#2. Ludwig Kaiser is lost in the shuffle on RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ludwig Kaiser is, in theory, the total package. The former WWE tag team Champion is great on the microphone. He is also fantastic in the ring. On top of that, Ludwig has a great look.

While Kaiser was starting to receive a quality push on WWE television last year, his screen time has diminished greatly in 2025. This is especially true in recent months. This is a bit strange, as he seemed poised to be a breakout singles performer.

Ad

For whatever reason, whatever is happening with Ludwig isn't working for Triple H and company officials. A change could be necessary. It doesn't have to be radical, or at least not a complete overhaul, but some tweaks to his personality could be a game-changer.

#1. Austin Theory needs a complete overhaul

Expand Tweet

Ad

Austin Theory has been a very successful WWE star. He is a former tag team champion, and he's a multi-time United States Champion. On top of that, he once held the Money in the Bank briefcase.

A-Town's Finest has been part of a tag team for a while now. He and Grayson Waller are known as A-Town Down Under. Despite some early success, the pair has been spinning its wheels for a while.

While Waller is still new enough to the main roster to potentially receive a singles push, Theory is stale, and his character hasn't been working. Austin has a great look, but something about him needs to change if he wants to break this cycle of hardly appearing on WWE television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More