4 WWE stars who could return during SmackDown's head-to-head battle with AEW Collision

WWE will be going head-to-head with AEW this week as both companies have major shows scheduled at the same time. AEW Collision will air on Friday at 8 PM ET, directly competing with WWE SmackDown.

Tony Khan decided to move AEW Collision to Friday, a day earlier than usual since the AEW All Out Pay-Per-View is set to take place on Saturday during Collision's regular timeslot.

SmackDown will air on the FOX Network, while AEW Collision will be live on the TNT network. Following Collision, AEW Rampage will also air live, making it three hours of programming leading up to their major pay-per-view.

As competition rises, here are four WWE stars who could return this week as SmackDown goes head-to-head with AEW Collision.

#4. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso has been out of action ever since he was taken out by The Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa a few months ago. Now, with Roman Reigns seemingly back, Jimmy's return is anticipated to happen anytime soon.

This week would be the perfect opportunity for Jimmy Uso to return, as he could potentially spoil Solo Sikoa's challenge to Cody Rhodes. The OG Bloodline can even kick-start their response to the young upstarts this week on the blue brand.

#3. AJ Styles

AJ Styles has been off television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at the Clash at the Castle PLE, though he has continued wrestling at live events.

Reports had previously indicated that Styles was expected to make his on-screen return a few weeks ago, but WWE decided to postpone it. With SmackDown going head-to-head with AEW Collision this week, now would be the perfect time for The Phenomenal One to make his return and show everyone that SmackDown is 'The house that AJ Built.'

#2. Charlotte Flair is a 14-time world champion in WWE

Charlotte Flair has been out of action since late 2023, recovering from an ACL injury. She's expected to return later this year, but WWE could potentially have her make a surprise appearance on SmackDown this Friday.

A surprise in-ring promo from Charlotte to provide an update on her recovery would not only excite fans but also add significant star power to the SmackDown women's division during the show.

#1. Randy Orton

Despite an incredible performance, Randy Orton came up short in his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at Bash in Berlin. As a result, he is expected to return to SmackDown soon.

Despite the loss, The Viper will undoubtedly play an integral role in the main event scene on the blue brand. Given his immense popularity, Randy Orton's return to SmackDown this week would be a strong move to boost ratings as WWE goes head-to-head with AEW Collision.

