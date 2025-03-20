4 WWE stars Triple H must not forget during The Road To WrestleMania

It is the most exciting time of the year to be a WWE fan. The 2025 Royal Rumble event took place less than two months ago, and Elimination Chamber Toronto was earlier this month. Now, all eyes are on WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Every single year, The Road To WrestleMania is the most exciting, chaotic, and intriguing time of the year. The best stories and segments typically happen during this stretch of time, and the biggest stars appear on television. Even part-timers are around more regularly.

Unfortunately, because so much is going on during The Road To WrestleMania, there are times when people fall through the cracks. With so much emphasis on stories and the WrestleMania card, some wrestlers are forgotten about or given less attention than they should receive.

Ad

Trending

While Triple H is better at this than Vince McMahon was, even The Game falls victim to it at times. This article will take a look at four notable names that Triple H must not forget on The Road To WrestleMania, as they are either too talented or too valuable to be left off of television.

Below are four WWE stars Triple H must not forget during The Road To WrestleMania.

Ad

#4. Carmelo Hayes should be in a stronger spot in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carmelo Hayes is a star on WWE SmackDown who joined the main roster last year. Prior to being called up, Melo held the NXT North American Title and even the NXT Championship. He was one of the aces of NXT.

The former champion isn't exactly in a bad spot in WWE. He often wins against lower-card or mid-card talent. He occasionally beats top names, but even when he doesn't, Melo is competitive. Look at his match with Randy Orton, for example.

Ad

Melo deserves to be used better. His contemporaries such as Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, and Bron Breakker are all champions and will likely have a big role at WrestleMania. It is time for Melo to end up in a similar spot. He can't be forgotten.

#3. Omos was brought back from Japan, but seemingly for no reason

Omos is one of the most intimidating big men in the world. The Nigerian Giant stands at over 7 feet tall and weighs over 400 pounds. He is a scary superstar. He has even held gold in WWE, as he's a former RAW Tag Team Champion.

Ad

The big man hasn't been seen on WWE television since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown nearly a year ago. He did recently have a run in Pro Wrestling NOAH, however, where he even held tag team gold.

Oddly, Omos left Pro Wrestling NOAH ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble event. Fans assumed he would be part of the bout, but he wasn't. Since he was pulled from Pro Wrestling NOAH, it would be wise for Triple H to utilize him in some way. Taking him away from a partner company just to forget about the big man is a bad look.

Ad

#2. Alexa Bliss can't be forgotten

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexa Bliss is one of the most accomplished female stars in WWE. She is a former RAW Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and Women's Tag Team Champion. She has been a major force in the division for years.

The Goddess made her return to WWE in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Bliss had a great showing, and the audience erupted. Since then, she has appeared on SmackDown and even in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Ad

It is strange, however, that she hasn't done much since then. In fact, Alexa hasn't even really had a feud or storyline. Given how popular she is and the fact that she just returned, it would be odd for Bliss to be forgotten about by The Game and creative.

#1. Sheamus has vanished from television

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sheamus is another accomplished superstar. He has held the WWE Championship and the old World Heavyweight Title. He is also a former United States Champion, tag team champion, and King of the Ring winner.

Sadly, it appears that WWE and Triple H have forgotten about The Celtic Warrior. His last match was the Men's Royal Rumble nearly two months ago. Since then, the Irishman hasn't competed on RAW or a Premium Live Event.

Given how talented Sheamus is, keeping him away from television is a mistake. He is also popular and a former world champion who is aging. It would be wise to take advantage of his talent and popularity while he can still go at a high level instead of forgetting and letting Sheamus waste away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback