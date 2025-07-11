4 WWE stars Triple H MUST NOT bring back for Evolution & the reasons why

WWE Evolution is almost here! The big-time premium live event is taking place this Sunday, and fans are becoming increasingly hyped for the show.

Evolution is an all-women's premium live event, dedicated to stars from the past, present, and future. It is a love letter to women's wrestling and spotlight on a division that has been historically underused and, at times, treated poorly.

Due to the nature of the show, there is an expectation that some legends and former stars could appear. For example, both Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella have been confirmed to appear at the event. There is an expectation that others may occur as well.

With that being said, Triple H needs to be careful regarding which stars he brings back. There are a handful of names he absolutely should not have at the show. This article will examine four names from the past that Triple H should not bring back this weekend, along with an explanation.

#4. Ronda Rousey shouldn't return after how her last run went

Ronda Rousey was one of the most prominent stars in UFC before transitioning to WWE. In the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, Rousey managed to win world titles on both RAW and SmackDown. She even headlined WrestleMania.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet hasn't stepped into a WWE ring in quite some time. Her last outing with the company was a poorly received MMA-style match with Shayna Baszler two years ago.

Unfortunately, that sums up most of Ronda's second run with the company. With that in mind, after her last extended run with the promo went so poorly, bringing Ronda back at Evolution would be a mistake. The goodwill surrounding the former champion is no longer there.

#3. WWE shouldn't bring back Dakota Kai because fans will expect more than a one-off

Dakota Kai was a tag team expert in WWE. While in NXT, she was one-half of the first-ever NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. She went on to hold the Women's Tag Team Titles on the main roster as a member of Damage CTRL.

Fans were both shocked and heartbroken to learn that Dakota Kai was released by WWE many weeks ago. Given her role in Damage CTRL and status as a multi-time champion, the decision seemed like a poor one in hindsight and remains questionable now.

In theory, Dakota showing up at Evolution would be amazing. The issue is that it would almost certainly be a one-off. As a result, fans expecting her to return to the company would likely be quite disappointed by Dakota's appearance, which was brief and followed by her disappearance again. Unless she's brought back properly, there is no point in an Evolution appearance.

#2. Santina Marella being back would be a slap in the face of the women's division

Santino Marella is one of the most hilarious superstars in WWE history. The father of Arianna Grace and an authority figure in TNA Wrestling, Santino held the Intercontinental Title, United States Championship, and even tag team gold back when he was fully active in the ring.

What many fans might not remember is that Arianna Grace's father had an alter ego. He previously competed as Santina Marella, a character billed as "Santino's sister." As Santina, he won a Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal and even defeated Beth Phoenix at Extreme Rules in 2009.

Those wins, especially the Battle Royal victory, got a lot of criticism from fans. If Santino were to return and take the spotlight from an all-women's event, the backlash would likely be significantly stronger in this era. Triple H must avoid doing this.

#1. Triple H should keep Michelle McCool away from the show after the LFG backlash

Michelle McCool is a WWE Hall of Famer. When the women's division was far less respected and, frankly, underappreciated by Vince McMahon and Co., she managed to stand out and even hold championship gold.

Unfortunately, Michelle is in hot water with some WWE fans. She recently replaced Mickie James as a coach on Legends & Future Greats. Many believe this was solely due to her relationship with The Undertaker, and many on social media were unhappy with the decision.

In addition to the LFG controversy, Michelle McCool also replaced The Undertaker's co-host on his podcast once it moved to the official World Wrestling Entertainment channel. The comments under those videos are littered with complaints about McCool's spot. Given these two controversies, it may be best to avoid bringing Michelle in for now.

