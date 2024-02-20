4 WWE stars who should turn heel at Elimination Chamber

WWE's next massive Premium Live Event will be taking place this Saturday. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut will be holding the Elimination Chamber Perth show live from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

So far, four matches have been confirmed for the show, along with a special segment. Two of the bouts announced are Elimination Chamber Matches, with one featuring female stars and the other featuring male performers.

The Women's World Championship and the Undisputed Tag Team Titles will also be on the line. Plus, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will be guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. This should make for an exciting night of action and entertainment, but there could be a few twists and turns to leave fans in disbelief.

More specifically, there is a very real chance that somebody could turn heel at Elimination Chamber Perth. This article will look at a handful of stars who could take a villainous turn at the big-time event in Australia, some of which fans won't see coming.

Below are four WWE stars who should turn heel at Elimination Chamber.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez is a great monster heel

Raquel Rodriguez is back! The powerful WWE superstar hasn't been seen in quite some time due to some health complications, but she returned to World Wrestling Entertainment television on RAW. Not only was her comeback a surprise, but it proved successful as she won the Last Chance Women's Battle Royal.

The powerful former champion is looking to win in a big way at Elimination Chamber Perth. She will be part of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, a bout that also features Naomi, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton, and Bianca Belair. Any of the six stars involved could easily emerge victorious.

Still, the favorite to win is Becky Lynch. Regardless of who does win, however, if Raquel loses, she could turn heel immediately afterward. A turn on Liv Morgan in particular could be exciting given their friendship and history together as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. From there, the two could feud and fight at WrestleMania.

#3. Indi Hartwell & #2. Candice LeRae, both women are likely frustrated in WWE

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell are two of WWE's most underutilized and underrated performers. Candice is one of the best wrestlers in the world, regardless of gender, and Indi has the potential to be a much bigger name on the roster. Unfortunately, their push has been lacking for quite some time.

Many fans had high hopes for the two heading into WWE Elimination Chamber Perth. There was initially a belief that they would be built up to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Titles at the big show, but that seemingly never happened.

Then, there was a belief that Indi Hartwell would be part of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Again, that never happened, and now the former NXT Women's Champion seemingly won't compete at the company's massive stadium show in her home country.

While things could change in the coming days, if the pair truly won't have a showcase match of any kind, they could be extremely frustrated. The two could unleash their frustration by attacking either Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, or whoever wins the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. This would turn them heel, hopefully giving them newfound momentum going forward.

#1. Randy Orton is best as a villain

The Women's Elimination Chamber Match is absolutely stacked, but the men's variation of the popular WWE gimmick match is equally loaded with stars. The bout will see Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul all clash.

The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth will go on to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. While most expect Drew McIntyre to win, given his issues with Rollins, anybody could leave the match victorious.

An interesting twist and a fun turn of events could be for Orton to lose, however, and turn heel immediately after. Orton snapping and hitting an RKO or even a punt to a fan favorite like LA Knight would be extremely exciting and intriguing, but it serves a greater purpose too.

While Randy Orton is extremely popular with the WWE Universe, he is ultimately far better as a villain than he is as a babyface. Randy has always been a natural heel, so a turn in Perth could be the best move the promotion can make.